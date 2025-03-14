 Kate Ceberano Announces The Australian Made Tour - Noise11.com
Kate Ceberano photo Ian Laidlaw

Kate Ceberano photo Ian Laidlaw

Kate Ceberano Announces The Australian Made Tour

by Paul Cashmere on March 14, 2025

in News

Kate Ceberano has announced a massive 22 date ‘Australian Made’ tour keeping her busy for all of June and July.

The new tour, starting in Bateman’s Bay on the New South Wales south coast, will be mostly regional dates.

Kate says, “It’s so important for me to express my culture, my Australia, in song. This is a love letter to the artists, bands, audiences and storytellers who I’ve travelled with over this vast continent for four decades, a deep dive into what makes ME an Australian artist: my hungry heart holding their words to my chest, making them the soundtrack to my life.”

The tour will also feature Harts and Kathleen Halloran.

Kate’s momentum with ‘Australian Made’ continues after the ‘My Life Is A Symphony’ tour of 2023 and the ‘Superstars Live’ tour with Jon Stevens in 2024.

2025 Australian Made Tour Dates
June
06 – Batemans Bay, Yuin Theatre, NSW
07 – Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre, NSW
08 – Canberra, Theatre Centre, ACT
12 – Wyong, Art House, NSW
13 – Sawtell, RSL, NSW
14 – Tweed Heads, Twin Towns, NSW
26 – Cowra, Civic Centre, NSW
27 – Wangaratta, Alpine MDF Theatre, VIC
28 – Albury, Entertainment Centre, VIC
29 – Frankston, Arts Centre, VIC

July
03 – Perth, Astor Theatre, WA
05 – Albany, Entertainment Centre Princess Theatre, WA
06 – Margaret River, HEART Theatre, WA
10 – Ringwood, Karralyka Centre, VIC
11 – Costa Hall, Geelong, VIC
12 – Bendigo, Ulumbarra, VIC
17 – Nunawading, The Round, VIC
18 – Sale, The Wedge, VIC
19 – Ballarat, Her Majesty’s Theatre, VIC
25 – Cairns, Tanks, QLD
26 – Darwin, Entertainment Centre, NT

Also,
August
21-23 – Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash, NSW

Tickets to all shows are available from March 12 at www.kateceberano.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul Hester
‘Hessie A Tribute To Paul Hester’ Mini-Doco to Premiere on 26 March 2025

‘Hessie’, mini-documentary tribute to the late Split Enz/Crowded House drummer Paul Hester, will premiere on 26 March 2025 to mark the 20th anniversary of Paul’s passing.

1 day ago
Spinal Tap II The End Continues
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues Teaser Premieres

A teaser for the long overdue Spinal Tap sequel ‘Spinal Tap II : The End Continues’ has premiered.

3 days ago
Nick Cave photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nick Cave Is Working With Flea On A Trumpet Project

Nick Cave says that he has been asked by Red Hot Chili Peppers bass player Flea to contribute to a trumpet project he was working on.

4 days ago
Cyndi Lauper at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cyndi Lauper Announces Final North American Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Dates

Cyndi Lauper has announced the final leg of her extensive year-long Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, with 25 North American tour dates for this summer. The cross-continent tour of outdoor amphitheaters and performing arts centers will begin July 15 and includes two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 29 and 30, as well as Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY on July 19.

March 9, 2025
Peter Garrett at St Kilda Festival 2025 photo by Serge Thomman
Peter Garrett’s Covers World Party With New Song ‘God On My Side’

Peter Garrett has premiered a new song. This one is a cover of World Party’s ‘God On My Side’.

March 7, 2025
Boom Crash Opera
New Music From Boom Crash Opera ‘Latest Hustle’

Boom Crash Opera are back with their first new music since ‘Dreaming Up A Fire’ and Gizmo’ in 1997.

March 6, 2025
The Screaming Jets photo by Kane Hibberd
The Screaming Jets To Headline Rock The Lock In Mildura

The Screaming Jets will headline Rock the Lock in Mildura at the end of March and then pop over to Broken Hill for another headline show.  

March 5, 2025