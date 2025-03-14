Kate Ceberano Announces The Australian Made Tour - Noise11.com

Kate Ceberano has announced a massive 22 date ‘Australian Made’ tour keeping her busy for all of June and July.

The new tour, starting in Bateman’s Bay on the New South Wales south coast, will be mostly regional dates.

Kate says, “It’s so important for me to express my culture, my Australia, in song. This is a love letter to the artists, bands, audiences and storytellers who I’ve travelled with over this vast continent for four decades, a deep dive into what makes ME an Australian artist: my hungry heart holding their words to my chest, making them the soundtrack to my life.”

The tour will also feature Harts and Kathleen Halloran.

Kate’s momentum with ‘Australian Made’ continues after the ‘My Life Is A Symphony’ tour of 2023 and the ‘Superstars Live’ tour with Jon Stevens in 2024.

2025 Australian Made Tour Dates

June

06 – Batemans Bay, Yuin Theatre, NSW

07 – Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre, NSW

08 – Canberra, Theatre Centre, ACT

12 – Wyong, Art House, NSW

13 – Sawtell, RSL, NSW

14 – Tweed Heads, Twin Towns, NSW

26 – Cowra, Civic Centre, NSW

27 – Wangaratta, Alpine MDF Theatre, VIC

28 – Albury, Entertainment Centre, VIC

29 – Frankston, Arts Centre, VIC

July

03 – Perth, Astor Theatre, WA

05 – Albany, Entertainment Centre Princess Theatre, WA

06 – Margaret River, HEART Theatre, WA

10 – Ringwood, Karralyka Centre, VIC

11 – Costa Hall, Geelong, VIC

12 – Bendigo, Ulumbarra, VIC

17 – Nunawading, The Round, VIC

18 – Sale, The Wedge, VIC

19 – Ballarat, Her Majesty’s Theatre, VIC

25 – Cairns, Tanks, QLD

26 – Darwin, Entertainment Centre, NT

Also,

August

21-23 – Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash, NSW

Tickets to all shows are available from March 12 at www.kateceberano.com

