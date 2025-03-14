Kate Ceberano Announces The Australian Made Tour - Noise11.com

Kate Ceberano has announced a massive 22 date ‘Australian Made’ tour keeping her busy for all of June and July.
The new tour, starting in Bateman’s Bay on the New South Wales south coast, will be mostly regional dates.
Kate says, “It’s so important for me to express my culture, my Australia, in song. This is a love letter to the artists, bands, audiences and storytellers who I’ve travelled with over this vast continent for four decades, a deep dive into what makes ME an Australian artist: my hungry heart holding their words to my chest, making them the soundtrack to my life.”
The tour will also feature Harts and Kathleen Halloran.
Kate’s momentum with ‘Australian Made’ continues after the ‘My Life Is A Symphony’ tour of 2023 and the ‘Superstars Live’ tour with Jon Stevens in 2024.
2025 Australian Made Tour Dates
June
06 – Batemans Bay, Yuin Theatre, NSW
07 – Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre, NSW
08 – Canberra, Theatre Centre, ACT
12 – Wyong, Art House, NSW
13 – Sawtell, RSL, NSW
14 – Tweed Heads, Twin Towns, NSW
26 – Cowra, Civic Centre, NSW
27 – Wangaratta, Alpine MDF Theatre, VIC
28 – Albury, Entertainment Centre, VIC
29 – Frankston, Arts Centre, VIC
July
03 – Perth, Astor Theatre, WA
05 – Albany, Entertainment Centre Princess Theatre, WA
06 – Margaret River, HEART Theatre, WA
10 – Ringwood, Karralyka Centre, VIC
11 – Costa Hall, Geelong, VIC
12 – Bendigo, Ulumbarra, VIC
17 – Nunawading, The Round, VIC
18 – Sale, The Wedge, VIC
19 – Ballarat, Her Majesty’s Theatre, VIC
25 – Cairns, Tanks, QLD
26 – Darwin, Entertainment Centre, NT
Also,
August
21-23 – Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash, NSW
Tickets to all shows are available from March 12 at www.kateceberano.com
