Kate Ceberano Book ‘Unsung: A Compendium of Creativity’ To Be Published in November - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on June 9, 2023

Kate Ceberano is adding author to her credentials with the publication of her book ‘Unsung: A Compendium of Creativity’ to be published by Simon & Schuster on 1 November 2023.

“I’m so happy to have been able to create this book. It’s like a small wooden chest filled with paintings, quilts, songs and stories, that I hope someone will discover and muse across it and dream about what legacy they might like to create for themselves. It’s a physical object that anchors me to an ephemeral concept. Life, our stories, our sense of belonging – these are my stories, but they could also be yours,” Kate send in a statement.

According to publisher Simon & Schuster:

Unsung takes readers on an inspiring journey into a world of creativity, offering a unique perspective on Kate’s artistic process. Drawing on her lifelong experiences as a prolific musician, performer and creative soul, this beautifully illustrated memoir features all the things in life that inspire Kate: song lyrics, short stories, essays, poems, sheet music and images of her beautiful embroidered quilts, painted guitars and artworks.

Kate’s autobiographical stories are lyrical and immerse the reader in her compelling creative mind and spirit. As a beloved figure in the Australian music industry, Kate Ceberano’s foray into writing showcases her versatility
and creativity beyond the stage.

Unsung emerged from the barriers that Kate encountered during the Covid pandemic, which served as a catalyst for her to seek out an alternative channel for her restless creative spirit. Though she had commenced recording My Life Is A Symphony with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Kate found herself at an artistic impasse when the pandemic put an indefinite hold on the album recording. And so, with characteristic passion, abundance and joy, Kate liberated her unsung songs.

They flowed through her paintbrush as she embellished guitars, her needle as she stitched quilts to envelop her beloveds and her pen as she unfurled stories, poems and songs.

Kate Ceberano recently released her album ‘My Life Is A Symphony’ with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and performed with the MSO in Melbourne.

