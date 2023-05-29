 Kate Ceberano and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Perform Together - Noise11.com
Kate Cebrano at Hamer Hall photo by Ian Laidlaw (supplied MSO)

Kate Cebrano at Hamer Hall photo by Ian Laidlaw (supplied MSO)

Kate Ceberano and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Perform Together

by Paul Cashmere on May 29, 2023

in News

To witness one of Australia’s greatest voices Kate Ceberano perform with one of the world’s greatest orchestras, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, was indeed a special occasion.

Kate recently released her ‘My Life Is A Symphony’ album with the MSO. The show at the MSO’s home ground, Hamer Hall, was a unique event and won’t be repeated at that venue. Kate will perform one more show in Melbourne with the MSO but it will be an “away match” at nearby Melbourne Town Hall in September as Hamer Hall will not be available then.

Every component of this enormous project worked like clockwork on the night. This four year labour of love by Kate with arrangements by Roscoe James Irwin was brought together by conductor Benjamin Northey.

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Principal Conductor in Residence Benjamin Northey was a perfect choice to work with Kate after having previously created orchestral arrangements for k.d. lang, Sting, Tim Minchin and The Whitlams. Northey has been with the MSO since 2010.

Kate’s band were perfectly attuned to the orchestra. This immense amount of musicians performed as one with Kate’s angelic voice taking the audience on a very special journey focused on her recent ‘My Life Is A Symphony’ album featuring mainly reinterpretations of her own songs both popular and rare from across her career.

The two pop hits ‘Pash’ and ‘Brave’ opened Act 1 and Act 2. These were both Top 40 chart hits in their day, now transformed to maestro masterpieces with the MSO. ‘Brave’ dates back to 1989. It was Kate’s solo breakthrough after her funk band I’m Talking, it sold 3 times Platinum in Australia and established her star. ‘Pash’ nearly 10 years later was another Top 10 hit for her.

Kate has never been one to replicate her past. She has often challenged her own creativity by going outside her Pop and Dance roots and exploring Jazz, Soul and Funk with equal passion. The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra took Kate to a whole new level.

Kate Ceberano can now truly be called a Diva, and I mean that in the true musical sense of the word.

Artists

Kate Ceberano songwriter, vocalist
Benjamin Northey conductor
Roscoe James Irwin arranger, musical director, piano, keyboard, backing vocals
Kathleen Halloran guitar, backing vocals
Jonathan Zion electric bass
Daniel Furrugia drums, percussion
Jessica Fairlie backing vocals
Gypsy Rogers backing vocals
Alison Ainsworth backing vocals
Camilla Burrows backing vocals

Program
Act 1
Pash (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)
CEBERANO / GOLDENBERG

Sweet Inspiration (from Sweet Inspiration, 2021)
CEBERANO / PRICE

Courage (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)
CEBERANO / GOLDENBERG

Earth & Sky (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)
CEBERANO / COSMAS

Sunburn (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)
CEBERANO

Time to Think (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)
CEBERANO / JANKEL

Champion (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)
CEBERANO / BRYAN

Act 2
Brave (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)
K CEBERANO / P CEBERANO

Everything’s Alright/I Don’t Know How to Love Him (from Jesus Christ Superstar Australian Production, 1992)
LLOYD WEBBER / RICE

Sympathy (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)
CEBERANO / VETTESSE

Cherry Blossom Lipstick (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)
CEBERANO / GOLDENBERG

Louis’ Song (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)
CEBERANO / CECCHINELLI

Mirrorball (from Sweet Inspiration, 2021)
POTTER / GARVEY / TURNER / JUPP

If It Be Your Will (from Sweet Inspiration, 2021)
COHEN

My Life is a Symphony

This show was filmed for a general release soon.

Date: Thursday 28 September, 7.30pm
Venue: Melbourne Town Hall
Tickets: On sale Thursday 13 April at mso.com.au

Other shows:

Date: Saturday, 10 June, 7.30pm (with Adelaide Symphony Orchestra)
Venue: Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Date: Saturday 23 September, 4:00pm (with The Metropolitan Orchestra
Venue: Manly, Sydney

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens.

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Gleeson of The Angels Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Gleeson Stands Down From The Angels, Nick Norton Steps Up

After 12 years fronting both The Angels and The Screaming Jets, Dave Gleeson is stepping away from The Angels.

22 hours ago
Tex Perkins, Beasts Of Boubon. Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Beasts of Bourbon To Perform Two Shows In August

Tex Perkins, Kim Salmon, Charlie Owen, Boris Sujdovic and James Baker will be Beasts of Bourbon for two shows in Sydney and Melbourne in August.

23 hours ago
Iron Maiden performed at Rod Laver Arena on Monday 9 May 2016. Iron Maiden are touring Australia as part of the Book Of Souls World Tour.
Iron Maiden Roll Out Rarities For First Show Of 2023

Iron Maiden played their first show for 2023 last night (28 May) in Slovenia with a stack of song absent for years (and in some cases decades) from their setlist.

24 hours ago
Paul Stanley of Kiss photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kiss and Weezer To Play One-Off Show In Sydney

Kiss will return to Australia in October but only for a one-off show in Sydney and give it a point of difference this time, Weezer will also perform as their opening act.

1 day ago
Dexys Midnight Runners (photo supplied by BMG)
Dexys Midnight Runners Drop Another Preview of ‘The Feminine Divine’ Album

Dexys Midnight Runners have released the title track off their upcoming album ‘The Feminine Divine’ ahead of the album release on 28 July.

5 days ago
Tina Turner Private Dancer
Tina Turner’s Australian Connection

Tina Turner had very strong ties with Australia with thanks to the man who became her manager Roger Davies.

5 days ago
Tim Finn photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tim Finn To Perform The Lives And Times of Tim Finn For Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney

Tim Finn is putting a band together to take his recorded career out on the road for three shows in September.

5 days ago