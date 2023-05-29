Kate Ceberano and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Perform Together - Noise11.com

To witness one of Australia’s greatest voices Kate Ceberano perform with one of the world’s greatest orchestras, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, was indeed a special occasion.
Kate recently released her ‘My Life Is A Symphony’ album with the MSO. The show at the MSO’s home ground, Hamer Hall, was a unique event and won’t be repeated at that venue. Kate will perform one more show in Melbourne with the MSO but it will be an “away match” at nearby Melbourne Town Hall in September as Hamer Hall will not be available then.
Every component of this enormous project worked like clockwork on the night. This four year labour of love by Kate with arrangements by Roscoe James Irwin was brought together by conductor Benjamin Northey.
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Principal Conductor in Residence Benjamin Northey was a perfect choice to work with Kate after having previously created orchestral arrangements for k.d. lang, Sting, Tim Minchin and The Whitlams. Northey has been with the MSO since 2010.
Kate’s band were perfectly attuned to the orchestra. This immense amount of musicians performed as one with Kate’s angelic voice taking the audience on a very special journey focused on her recent ‘My Life Is A Symphony’ album featuring mainly reinterpretations of her own songs both popular and rare from across her career.
The two pop hits ‘Pash’ and ‘Brave’ opened Act 1 and Act 2. These were both Top 40 chart hits in their day, now transformed to maestro masterpieces with the MSO. ‘Brave’ dates back to 1989. It was Kate’s solo breakthrough after her funk band I’m Talking, it sold 3 times Platinum in Australia and established her star. ‘Pash’ nearly 10 years later was another Top 10 hit for her.
Kate has never been one to replicate her past. She has often challenged her own creativity by going outside her Pop and Dance roots and exploring Jazz, Soul and Funk with equal passion. The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra took Kate to a whole new level.
Kate Ceberano can now truly be called a Diva, and I mean that in the true musical sense of the word.
Artists
Kate Ceberano songwriter, vocalist
Benjamin Northey conductor
Roscoe James Irwin arranger, musical director, piano, keyboard, backing vocals
Kathleen Halloran guitar, backing vocals
Jonathan Zion electric bass
Daniel Furrugia drums, percussion
Jessica Fairlie backing vocals
Gypsy Rogers backing vocals
Alison Ainsworth backing vocals
Camilla Burrows backing vocals
Program
Act 1
Pash (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)
CEBERANO / GOLDENBERG
Sweet Inspiration (from Sweet Inspiration, 2021)
CEBERANO / PRICE
Courage (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)
CEBERANO / GOLDENBERG
Earth & Sky (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)
CEBERANO / COSMAS
Sunburn (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)
CEBERANO
Time to Think (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)
CEBERANO / JANKEL
Champion (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)
CEBERANO / BRYAN
Act 2
Brave (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)
K CEBERANO / P CEBERANO
Everything’s Alright/I Don’t Know How to Love Him (from Jesus Christ Superstar Australian Production, 1992)
LLOYD WEBBER / RICE
Sympathy (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)
CEBERANO / VETTESSE
Cherry Blossom Lipstick (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)
CEBERANO / GOLDENBERG
Louis’ Song (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)
CEBERANO / CECCHINELLI
Mirrorball (from Sweet Inspiration, 2021)
POTTER / GARVEY / TURNER / JUPP
If It Be Your Will (from Sweet Inspiration, 2021)
COHEN
My Life is a Symphony
This show was filmed for a general release soon.
Date: Thursday 28 September, 7.30pm
Venue: Melbourne Town Hall
Tickets: On sale Thursday 13 April at mso.com.au
Other shows:
Date: Saturday, 10 June, 7.30pm (with Adelaide Symphony Orchestra)
Venue: Adelaide Cabaret Festival
Date: Saturday 23 September, 4:00pm (with The Metropolitan Orchestra
Venue: Manly, Sydney
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook