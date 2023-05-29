Kate Ceberano and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Perform Together - Noise11.com

To witness one of Australia’s greatest voices Kate Ceberano perform with one of the world’s greatest orchestras, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, was indeed a special occasion.

Kate recently released her ‘My Life Is A Symphony’ album with the MSO. The show at the MSO’s home ground, Hamer Hall, was a unique event and won’t be repeated at that venue. Kate will perform one more show in Melbourne with the MSO but it will be an “away match” at nearby Melbourne Town Hall in September as Hamer Hall will not be available then.

Every component of this enormous project worked like clockwork on the night. This four year labour of love by Kate with arrangements by Roscoe James Irwin was brought together by conductor Benjamin Northey.

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Principal Conductor in Residence Benjamin Northey was a perfect choice to work with Kate after having previously created orchestral arrangements for k.d. lang, Sting, Tim Minchin and The Whitlams. Northey has been with the MSO since 2010.

Kate’s band were perfectly attuned to the orchestra. This immense amount of musicians performed as one with Kate’s angelic voice taking the audience on a very special journey focused on her recent ‘My Life Is A Symphony’ album featuring mainly reinterpretations of her own songs both popular and rare from across her career.

The two pop hits ‘Pash’ and ‘Brave’ opened Act 1 and Act 2. These were both Top 40 chart hits in their day, now transformed to maestro masterpieces with the MSO. ‘Brave’ dates back to 1989. It was Kate’s solo breakthrough after her funk band I’m Talking, it sold 3 times Platinum in Australia and established her star. ‘Pash’ nearly 10 years later was another Top 10 hit for her.

Kate has never been one to replicate her past. She has often challenged her own creativity by going outside her Pop and Dance roots and exploring Jazz, Soul and Funk with equal passion. The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra took Kate to a whole new level.

Kate Ceberano can now truly be called a Diva, and I mean that in the true musical sense of the word.

Artists

Kate Ceberano songwriter, vocalist

Benjamin Northey conductor

Roscoe James Irwin arranger, musical director, piano, keyboard, backing vocals

Kathleen Halloran guitar, backing vocals

Jonathan Zion electric bass

Daniel Furrugia drums, percussion

Jessica Fairlie backing vocals

Gypsy Rogers backing vocals

Alison Ainsworth backing vocals

Camilla Burrows backing vocals

Program

Act 1

Pash (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)

CEBERANO / GOLDENBERG

Sweet Inspiration (from Sweet Inspiration, 2021)

CEBERANO / PRICE

Courage (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)

CEBERANO / GOLDENBERG

Earth & Sky (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)

CEBERANO / COSMAS

Sunburn (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)

CEBERANO

Time to Think (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)

CEBERANO / JANKEL

Champion (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)

CEBERANO / BRYAN

Act 2

Brave (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)

K CEBERANO / P CEBERANO

Everything’s Alright/I Don’t Know How to Love Him (from Jesus Christ Superstar Australian Production, 1992)

LLOYD WEBBER / RICE

Sympathy (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)

CEBERANO / VETTESSE

Cherry Blossom Lipstick (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)

CEBERANO / GOLDENBERG

Louis’ Song (from My Life Is A Symphony, 2023)

CEBERANO / CECCHINELLI

Mirrorball (from Sweet Inspiration, 2021)

POTTER / GARVEY / TURNER / JUPP

If It Be Your Will (from Sweet Inspiration, 2021)

COHEN

My Life is a Symphony

This show was filmed for a general release soon.

Date: Thursday 28 September, 7.30pm

Venue: Melbourne Town Hall

Tickets: On sale Thursday 13 April at mso.com.au

Other shows:

Date: Saturday, 10 June, 7.30pm (with Adelaide Symphony Orchestra)

Venue: Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Date: Saturday 23 September, 4:00pm (with The Metropolitan Orchestra

Venue: Manly, Sydney

