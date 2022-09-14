 Katy Perry Teases New Album - Noise11.com
Katy Perry Teases New Album

by Music-News.com on September 15, 2022

in News

Katy Perry is set to start work on her new album.

Perry – who released her sixth record ‘Smile’ in 2020 – has been focused on her ongoing Las Vegas residency since December 2021, but she has some big plans when the run comes to an end.

Appearing on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, she said: “I’ll probably go and make another record soon and write it and tour the world after this, which will be so great.”

Katy Perry admitted she has a “persona” when she takes to the stage for the ‘Katy Perry:PLAY’ show at the Resorts World Theatre, and she saves “a lot of that energy” for her live shows.

She explained: “I think, obviously, there’s an onstage persona. And I save a lot of that energy for being onstage and I dial it up.

“I really love this show that I put on. It’s my favorite show, it’s bringing the most joy.”

Meanwhile, Katy explained she doesn’t “talk a lot offstage” as she prefers to wait until she can turn things “up to 11” in front of a live crowd.

She added: “I’m pretty, like, even offstage. I’m more, like, businesswoman; I don’t talk a lot offstage… I’m very, kind of, an observer.

“I really save my energy for when I have to go and turn it on. ‘Cause when I turn it on, it’s up to 11, girl.”

Perry recently went into more detail on her plans to take the show on the road once her residency is over.

She said: “I have the songs to be able to put on a big show that people age eight to 80 can enjoy.

“Those songs have taken me everywhere around the world, and I’ve toured the world three times over.

“So I know I need to go back because the world constantly changes, and there are new fans every day.”

music-news.com

