 Kav Temperley and Lisa Mitchell To Break Out The Buckingham Nicks For ‘Yesterdays Gone – The Fleetwood Mac Legacy’ - Noise11.com

Kav Temperley and Lisa Mitchell To Break Out The Buckingham Nicks For ‘Yesterdays Gone – The Fleetwood Mac Legacy’

by Paul Cashmere on July 27, 2023

in News

Kav Temperley of Eskimo Joe is getting together with Lisa Mitchell, Chalrie Collins and Karen Lee Andrews to perform the music of Fleetwood Mac in ‘Yesterday’s Gone – The Fleetwood Mac Legacy’.

Kav Temperley said, “The sounds of Fleetwood Mac were hanging around my house growing up before I even knew what I was listening to. So now, every time I chuck on a Fleetwood Mac record, it feels like I’m catching up with an old friend. I reconnected again with the albums as I got older, not only do the recordings sound so good but, it’s very rare that a band would have so many great songwriters in one place.”

“Yesterday’s Gone” comes from the lyrics to the Fleetwood Mac classic ‘Don’t Stop’.

‘Yesterday’s Gone – The Fleetwood Mac Legacy’ will feature in Night at The Barracks at North Head, Manly on Friday, 22 September, followed by Northcote Theatre in Melbourne on Friday, 20 October.

