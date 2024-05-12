 Kav Temperley, Fanny Lumsden, Charlie Collins and Karen Lee Andrew To Perform Fleetwood Mac - Noise11.com
Yesterday's Gone The Fleetwood Mac Legacy

Yesterday's Gone The Fleetwood Mac Legacy

Kav Temperley, Fanny Lumsden, Charlie Collins and Karen Lee Andrew To Perform Fleetwood Mac

by Paul Cashmere on May 13, 2024

in News

After a sell-out perform for A Night At The Barracks in 2023, Yesterday’s Gone – The Fleetwood Mac Legacy, is heading out on extensive Australian dates for 2024.

Yesterday’s Gone – The Fleetwood Mac Legacy, features the voices of Kav Temperley of Eskimo Joe, Karen Lee-Andrews, Fanny Lumsden and Charlie Collins.

Any Fleetwood Mac show requires multiple voices as Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie also shared equal billing on lead vocals for the band.

The tribute show done well is also becoming more common for music fans as the original bands stop touring. Fleetwood Mac was officially retired following the passing of Christine McVie in 2022.

Lindsey Buckingham was fired from the band in 2018 but the band went out for one more tour with Lindsey replaced with two guitars, Neil Finn of Crowded House/Split Enz and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

YESTERDAY’S GONE – 2024 TOUR DATES:

Sunday 25th August
Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday 27th August
Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Friday 30th August
Crown Theatre, Perth

Saturday 31st August
Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA

Tuesday 3rd September
Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury

Thursday 5th September
State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday 6th September,
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Sunday 8th September
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Tuesday 10th September
Kings Theatre, Caloundra QLD

Thursday 12th September
HOTA, Gold Coast QLD

Friday 12th September
The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Sunday 15th September
Glasshouse, Port Macquarie NSW

Tuesday 17th September
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

David Gilmour London 2024 Copyright Anton Corbijn
David Gilmour Announces First Live Shows In Eight Years

David Gilmour will perform in concert for the first time in eight years with dates for Los Angeles and New York in October and November.

29 seconds ago
Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones images by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, photo
Keith Richards Finally Gets A Second Song at Las Vegas Rolling Stones Concert

The Rolling Stones have obviously been checking the fan comments on their current Hackney Diamonds US tour with two obvious changes to the setlist.

24 hours ago
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian Wilson Placed In Conservatorship

Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson has been placed under court conservatorship to manage his medical and personal conditions.

3 days ago
Richard Clapton at the Palais 19 May 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
Three Classic Richard Clapton Albums To Be Reissued In July

Three classic Richard Clapton albums will be reissued on vinyl and CD including the rare and valuable debut album ‘Prussian Blue’.

4 days ago
The Beatles Let It Be
The Beatles To Release New ‘Let It Be’ Video

The Beatles have announced a new music video for 'Let It Be'.

4 days ago
Victor Stranges and The Futurists
Victor Stranges and The Futurists To Perform The Songs of Elvis Costello

Melbourne musician Victor Stranges is putting The Futurists back on stage for ‘The Songs of Elvis Costello’ in Belgrave on 26 May.

5 days ago
Status Quo Vol. 3 Live At Westonbirt Arboretum
Status Quo To Release 2008 Concert As Live Album

Status Quo will release ‘Vol. 3 – Live At Westonbirt Arboretum’ recorded in Tetbury, UK on 22 June 2008.

5 days ago