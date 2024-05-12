Kav Temperley, Fanny Lumsden, Charlie Collins and Karen Lee Andrew To Perform Fleetwood Mac - Noise11.com

After a sell-out perform for A Night At The Barracks in 2023, Yesterday’s Gone – The Fleetwood Mac Legacy, is heading out on extensive Australian dates for 2024.
Yesterday’s Gone – The Fleetwood Mac Legacy, features the voices of Kav Temperley of Eskimo Joe, Karen Lee-Andrews, Fanny Lumsden and Charlie Collins.
Any Fleetwood Mac show requires multiple voices as Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie also shared equal billing on lead vocals for the band.
The tribute show done well is also becoming more common for music fans as the original bands stop touring. Fleetwood Mac was officially retired following the passing of Christine McVie in 2022.
Lindsey Buckingham was fired from the band in 2018 but the band went out for one more tour with Lindsey replaced with two guitars, Neil Finn of Crowded House/Split Enz and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.
YESTERDAY’S GONE – 2024 TOUR DATES:
Sunday 25th August
Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC
Tuesday 27th August
Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT
Friday 30th August
Crown Theatre, Perth
Saturday 31st August
Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA
Tuesday 3rd September
Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury
Thursday 5th September
State Theatre, Sydney NSW
Friday 6th September,
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Sunday 8th September
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA
Tuesday 10th September
Kings Theatre, Caloundra QLD
Thursday 12th September
HOTA, Gold Coast QLD
Friday 12th September
The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
Sunday 15th September
Glasshouse, Port Macquarie NSW
Tuesday 17th September
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE