Kav Temperley, Fanny Lumsden, Charlie Collins and Karen Lee Andrew To Perform Fleetwood Mac - Noise11.com

After a sell-out perform for A Night At The Barracks in 2023, Yesterday’s Gone – The Fleetwood Mac Legacy, is heading out on extensive Australian dates for 2024.

Yesterday’s Gone – The Fleetwood Mac Legacy, features the voices of Kav Temperley of Eskimo Joe, Karen Lee-Andrews, Fanny Lumsden and Charlie Collins.

Any Fleetwood Mac show requires multiple voices as Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie also shared equal billing on lead vocals for the band.

The tribute show done well is also becoming more common for music fans as the original bands stop touring. Fleetwood Mac was officially retired following the passing of Christine McVie in 2022.

Lindsey Buckingham was fired from the band in 2018 but the band went out for one more tour with Lindsey replaced with two guitars, Neil Finn of Crowded House/Split Enz and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

YESTERDAY’S GONE – 2024 TOUR DATES:

Sunday 25th August

Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday 27th August

Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Friday 30th August

Crown Theatre, Perth

Saturday 31st August

Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA

Tuesday 3rd September

Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury

Thursday 5th September

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday 6th September,

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Sunday 8th September

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Tuesday 10th September

Kings Theatre, Caloundra QLD

Thursday 12th September

HOTA, Gold Coast QLD

Friday 12th September

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Sunday 15th September

Glasshouse, Port Macquarie NSW

Tuesday 17th September

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

