 Keanu Reeves Performs With Dogstar For First Time In A Decade - Noise11.com
Bill and Ted 3 Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves

Bill and Ted 3 Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves Performs With Dogstar For First Time In A Decade

by Music-News.com on May 30, 2023

in News

Keanu Reeves reunited with his band Dogstar for their first performance in more than 20 years over the weekend.

The indie-rock trio performed at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival on Saturday, marking its first live set in 23 years.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Reeves and his bandmates Robert Mailhouse and Bret Domrose played a mix of songs from their earlier albums, 1996’s Our Little Visionary and 2000’s Happy Ending, as well as new songs from their forthcoming record.

“Today was like our first kind of foray out,” Reeves, who plays bass guitar, told the outlet. “The band wants to play. We have a record, so we’re just kind of trying to figure out the best way to marry those two things.”

The John Wick actor admitted that he was nervous before the performance and Mailhouse, the drummer, gave him some advice.

“He was just super positive,” he shared. “He was like, ‘Listen to the music. Just be present in the song, and it will go from there.'”

Reeves, Mailhouse and Domrose kept in touch and met up for private jam sessions over the years, and they officially announced their comeback on social media last summer.

“It just organically happened,” Domrose explained. “There was never a big blowout, like, ‘I’m never talking to you again!’ We took a break and it was a really long break.”

Mailhouse added, “We love playing and we love writing. We came back together with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. And as that progressed, it was like, ‘OK, let’s make a record.'”

They are currently finalising plans for a headlining tour in support of the upcoming album.

Dogstar setlist, 27 May 2023 Napa Valley

Lust
Sunrise
How the Story Ends
Everything Turns Around
Blonde
Lily
Glimmer
Sleep
Shallow Easy
Flowers
Upside
Breach

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Premiere 10 Minute Epic ‘The Teacher’

Foo Fighters have released yet another preview of the upcoming 'But Here We Are' album with the 10 minute epic 'The Teacher.

10 mins ago
Bodyjar
Bodyjar and Gyroscope Reform For Tour

Bodyjar and Gyroscope will both reform for a double header tour in September, 2023.

19 hours ago
Kate Cebrano at Hamer Hall photo by Ian Laidlaw (supplied MSO)
Kate Ceberano and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Perform Together

To witness one of Australia’s greatest voices Kate Ceberano perform with one of the world’s greatest orchestras, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, was indeed a special occasion.

2 days ago
Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Scoring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Next Movie

The score for the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is being created by Trent Reznor and Atticus Rose.

2 days ago
Tex Perkins, Beasts Of Boubon. Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Beasts of Bourbon To Perform Two Shows In August

Tex Perkins, Kim Salmon, Charlie Owen, Boris Sujdovic and James Baker will be Beasts of Bourbon for two shows in Sydney and Melbourne in August.

2 days ago
Iron Maiden performed at Rod Laver Arena on Monday 9 May 2016. Iron Maiden are touring Australia as part of the Book Of Souls World Tour.
Iron Maiden Roll Out Rarities For First Show Of 2023

Iron Maiden played their first show for 2023 last night (28 May) in Slovenia with a stack of song absent for years (and in some cases decades) from their setlist.

2 days ago
Jarvis Cocker, Pulp, SXSW
Pulp Reunite For First Show in 10 Years

Pulp played their first concert in a decade on Friday 26 May 2023 at Bridlington, England.

2 days ago