Keith Levene of Public Image Ltd and The Clash Dead At 65 - Noise11.com

Keith Levene, a founding member of both The Clash and Public Image Ltd, has died from liver cancer at the age of 65.

Levene was a roadie at 15 for Yes. In 1976 he became the original guitarist for The Clash but quickly became disenchanted with the band. At one time, he approached Johnny Rotten and suggested they form a band if the Sex Pistols ever broke up.

Levene was fired from The Clash. He went on to form Public Image Ltd two years later with Lydon. He departed Public Image Ltd before the fourth album ‘This Is What You Want … This Is What You Get’ but released his original demos from the album as ‘Commercial Zone 2014’ in 2014.

Keith then went on to record early demos for the third Red Hot Chili Peppers album ‘The Uplight Mojo Party Plan’. He released his debut solo album, Violent Opposition’, featuring members of Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1989.

Keith Leven would go on to release five of his own albums. The final album was ‘Commercial Zone 2014.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

