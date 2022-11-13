 Keith Levene of Public Image Ltd and The Clash Dead At 65 - Noise11.com
Keith Levene Violent Opposition

Keith Levene of Public Image Ltd and The Clash Dead At 65

by Paul Cashmere on November 13, 2022

in News

Keith Levene, a founding member of both The Clash and Public Image Ltd, has died from liver cancer at the age of 65.

Levene was a roadie at 15 for Yes. In 1976 he became the original guitarist for The Clash but quickly became disenchanted with the band. At one time, he approached Johnny Rotten and suggested they form a band if the Sex Pistols ever broke up.

Levene was fired from The Clash. He went on to form Public Image Ltd two years later with Lydon. He departed Public Image Ltd before the fourth album ‘This Is What You Want … This Is What You Get’ but released his original demos from the album as ‘Commercial Zone 2014’ in 2014.

Keith then went on to record early demos for the third Red Hot Chili Peppers album ‘The Uplight Mojo Party Plan’. He released his debut solo album, Violent Opposition’, featuring members of Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1989.

Keith Leven would go on to release five of his own albums. The final album was ‘Commercial Zone 2014.

