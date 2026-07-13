Keith Richards Explains Why Charlie Watts And Ringo Starr Were In A League Of Their Own - Noise11 Music News

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has offered a revealing assessment of some of rock’s most celebrated drummers, praising Charlie Watts and Ringo Starr for their musical intelligence while arguing that the explosive styles of Keith Moon and John Bonham were not always suited to every musical situation.

by Paul Cashmere

Speaking during an interview with Howard Stern, Richards reflected on what separates great drummers from technically impressive ones, saying the most important element in music is often silence rather than the notes themselves. His comments led to a candid discussion about The Who’s Keith Moon, Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham, Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts and Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, revealing why Richards believes restraint is as valuable as power behind a drum kit.

Watch the Howard Stern Keith Richards interview from 2023:

For Richards, the conversation was never about speed, volume or technical ability. Instead, he argued that the finest drummers understand space and dynamics, qualities he believes defined both Watts and Starr throughout their careers.

Using painting as an analogy, Richards explained to Stern that silence forms the foundation of music in much the same way that blank paper forms the basis of a watercolour.

“This is not baseball,” Richards told Stern. “This is playing music. It’s feel. It’s got to do with when to not hit. It’s the silence.”

He continued by comparing music to visual art.

“If you’re making music, silence is your canvas. You don’t have to fill the whole canvas to get the depth and the things that you need. Silence is our canvas and when to use it. That gives you the 3D on the thing.”

Stern, who also paints watercolours, immediately recognised the comparison. Richards expanded on the idea, explaining that a painter relies on the untouched white of the paper just as musicians rely on moments of silence.

“It’s the same thing but with sound,” Richards said. “It’s how you put the marks over the silence. It doesn’t mean you’ve got to totally cover it all.”

The discussion then shifted to drummers whose reputations have become legendary in rock history.

When Stern suggested that Richards had previously acknowledged how essential Charlie Watts was to the Rolling Stones, Richards explained that Watts possessed something more valuable than sheer power.

“He had feel. Intelligence.”

Richards contrasted that approach with the highly energetic playing of Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham and The Who’s Keith Moon.

“You’re talking to me about people like Bonham and Moon,” Richards said. “They just like to hit things.”

Despite his criticism of Moon’s playing style, Richards made clear his affection for the late Who drummer on a personal level.

“I loved Mooney dearly as a person,” he said.

However, he admitted their musical chemistry never developed.

“One or two tracks that I did cut with him was an absolute disaster.”

Richards suggested Moon’s style worked brilliantly within The Who but was difficult to adapt outside that band.

“He can’t swing,” Richards told Stern. “He can only do that. He could only drum for The Who, which is okay, as long as you stuck with The Who.”

Moon remains one of rock’s most celebrated drummers. His explosive performances, use of tom-toms and cymbal crashes, and unpredictable fills became central to The Who’s sound throughout the 1960s and 1970s. He died in 1978 at the age of 32 and was later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Who. His influence continues to be recognised by generations of rock drummers despite Richards’ differing musical philosophy.

Richards also referenced John Bonham, whose powerful playing helped define Led Zeppelin’s sound. Bonham, often regarded as one of the greatest rock drummers of all time, combined extraordinary power with groove and became famous for performances such as the extended live drum showcase “Moby Dick”. Following Bonham’s death in 1980, Led Zeppelin elected to disband rather than replace him.

While Richards questioned aspects of Bonham’s musical approach in the interview, his highest praise was reserved for another British contemporary.

When Stern asked whether Ringo Starr has been unfairly underestimated as a drummer, Richards answered without hesitation.

“He’s a great drummer,” Richards said. “He was a great drummer and he could read a song.”

For Richards, that ability to serve the song rather than dominate it separates exceptional drummers from merely spectacular performers.

The comments also reinforce the long-held admiration Richards has expressed for Charlie Watts, who spent nearly six decades anchoring the Rolling Stones with understated precision until his death in 2021. Watts’ jazz background and economical playing became a defining characteristic of the band’s sound, allowing Richards’ guitar rhythms and Mick Jagger’s vocals room to breathe.

Richards’ reflections ultimately highlight a philosophy that has shaped the Rolling Stones since their earliest recordings. While many rock drummers became famous through sheer force and theatricality, Richards believes the greatest musicians understand that what they choose not to play can be every bit as important as the notes themselves.

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