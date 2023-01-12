 Keith Richards Confirms New Music And A Tour On The Way For The Rolling Stones - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Keith Richards Confirms New Music And A Tour On The Way For The Rolling Stones

by Paul Cashmere on January 12, 2023

in News

Keith Richards is a few weeks late to the (New Years Eve) party but he has finally turned up to wish us all a Happy New Year and confirm new music and a tour is on the way.

In a post at his socials, Keith said, “Hi guys, here we are again. Wishing you all a belated Happy New Year. There is some new music on the way and hopefully we’ll get to see you. Anyway, lets keep our fingers crossed.”

The first thing we know definitely is coming from The Rolling Stones is the ‘GRRR Live!’ album on 10 February 2023. ‘GRRR Live!’ features the 15 December 2012 concert from Newark, New Jersey on the ’50 & Counting’ tour. The concert will feature guest appearances from The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr, Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Bruce Springsteen & Mick Taylor.

What we are waiting to hear about is news on the long-awaited Rolling Stones studio album and a tour to go along with it. Ozzy Osbourne blabbed a few weeks ago that his producer Andrew Watt has been working on the new Stones album which we except to see by mid this year.

Ronnie Wood also confirmed a new Stones album will be released for the Northern Hemisphere summer, telling The Sun in 2022 “We are recording the new album now and we are going to LA in a few weeks to carry it on and finish it off.” We know a number of tracks were finished with Charlie Watts before he passed away and the remainder were done with new drummer Steve Jordan.

The last Rolling Stones album of original material was ‘A Bigger Bang’ in 2005. In 2016 they released the blues covers album ‘Blue & Lonesome’. 2012 also had two new tracks with ‘Doom and Gloom’ and ‘One More Shot’ included on the ‘GRRR’ compilation.

The last new music from The Stones was ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ in 2020. It has been performed live but, to date, has not been included on any albums.

As for a tour, the Stones played their ‘Sixty’ tour dates across Europe, in 2021 there was the ‘No Filter’ tour in North America and Europe in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. In 2016 there were the ‘In The Desert’ dates for America and ‘America Latina Ole’ dates for South America. North America had the Zip Code dates in 2015. The last time The Rolling Stones played in Australia was on the ’14 on Fire’ tour of 2014.

At this stage there is speculation of a return to Australia and New Zealand on the upcoming tour. With a new album, the tour tends to be a World Tour, but that is all guess work right now. The recent shorter tours were to accommodate Charlie. With Steve Jordan, it is very possible that The Stones will once again embark on a World tour, especially with a new album to spruik up.

