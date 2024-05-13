 Keith Richards Finally Gets A Second Song at Las Vegas Rolling Stones Concert - Noise11.com
Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones images by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, photo

Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones images by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, photo

Keith Richards Finally Gets A Second Song at Las Vegas Rolling Stones Concert

by Paul Cashmere on May 13, 2024

in News

The Rolling Stones have obviously been checking the fan comments on their current Hackney Diamonds US tour with two obvious changes to the setlist.

At the fourth show of the tour in Las Vegas on Saturday night Keith Richards finally doubled his lead vocal output with the ‘Let It Bleed’ gem ‘You Got The Silver’ added to the set as a double play with Keith’s ‘Tattoo You’ blues beat ‘Little T&A’.

In the previous three shows Keith was only performing ‘Little T&A’ causing fans to ask about what happened to his usual two song spotlight moment.

‘You Got The Silver’ was only performed for the first time by The Stones on 25 January 1999 on the No Security tour. It popped up again on ‘A Bigger Bang’ tour of 2006/2007 and then again in 2013 for ’50 & Counting’. It also got occasional play on ‘America Latina Ole’ in South America in 2016 and occasionally on the tours since then.

The Vegas show also included Hackney Diamonds tour first timers ‘Get Off My Cloud’, ‘Lets Spend The Night Together’ and ‘You Got Me Rocking’.

The usual three ‘Hackney Diamonds’ songs were ‘Angry’, ‘Mess It Up’ and ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’.

The Rolling Stones setlist, Las Vegas, 11 May 2024

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Get Off of My Cloud (from December’s Children (and Everybody’s) (1965)
Let’s Spend the Night Together (from Between The Buttons, 1967)
Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Like a Rolling Stone (from Stripped, 1995)
You Got Me Rocking (from Voodoo Lounge, 1994)
Mess It Up (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
You Got the Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Little T&A (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)
Honky Tonk Woman (single, 1969)
Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)
Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Sweet Sounds of Heaven (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
I Can’t Get No Satisfaction (single 1965)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian Wilson Placed In Conservatorship

Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson has been placed under court conservatorship to manage his medical and personal conditions.

3 days ago
Rolling Stones Glendale 2024
The Rolling Stones Play Third Hackney Diamonds Show In Glendale, Arizona

The Rolling Stones heading west this week for the third show of the Hackney Diamonds tour in Glendale, Arizona.

6 days ago
Rolling Stones New Orleans Jazz Festival
The Rolling Stones Play Second Show Of Hackney Diamonds Tour In New Orleans

The Rolling Stones have played their second show for 2024 as part of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival with some special guests and special songs.

May 3, 2024
Duane Eddy meets Alice Cooper at Fender Booth NAMM. Photo from Fender Guitar Facebook
Duane Eddy Dies At Age 86

Guitar pioneer Duane Eddy, best known for the hits ‘Rebel Rouser’ and ‘Peter Gunn’, has died in Franklin, Tennessee from cancer just four days after his 86th birthday.

May 2, 2024
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Photo, Noise11
New Deep Purple Channel Old ‘Pictures of Home’ Vibe For New Song ‘Portable Door’

Deep Purple are sounding like classic Deep Purple on the new song ‘Portable Door’. In fact, it feels a lot like ‘Pictures of Home’ from the ‘Machine Head’ album of 1972.

May 1, 2024
The Beatles Let It Be movie
The Beatles ‘Let It Be’ Disney+ Trailer Premieres

The Beatles trailer for the newly restored ‘Let It Be’ movie is now streaming.

April 30, 2024
Deep Purple =1
Deep Purple To Release ‘=1’ Album

Deep Purple have been quietly working on another album titled ‘=1’.

April 29, 2024