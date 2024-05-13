Keith Richards Finally Gets A Second Song at Las Vegas Rolling Stones Concert - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones have obviously been checking the fan comments on their current Hackney Diamonds US tour with two obvious changes to the setlist.

At the fourth show of the tour in Las Vegas on Saturday night Keith Richards finally doubled his lead vocal output with the ‘Let It Bleed’ gem ‘You Got The Silver’ added to the set as a double play with Keith’s ‘Tattoo You’ blues beat ‘Little T&A’.

In the previous three shows Keith was only performing ‘Little T&A’ causing fans to ask about what happened to his usual two song spotlight moment.

‘You Got The Silver’ was only performed for the first time by The Stones on 25 January 1999 on the No Security tour. It popped up again on ‘A Bigger Bang’ tour of 2006/2007 and then again in 2013 for ’50 & Counting’. It also got occasional play on ‘America Latina Ole’ in South America in 2016 and occasionally on the tours since then.

The Vegas show also included Hackney Diamonds tour first timers ‘Get Off My Cloud’, ‘Lets Spend The Night Together’ and ‘You Got Me Rocking’.

The usual three ‘Hackney Diamonds’ songs were ‘Angry’, ‘Mess It Up’ and ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’.

The Rolling Stones setlist, Las Vegas, 11 May 2024

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Get Off of My Cloud (from December’s Children (and Everybody’s) (1965)

Let’s Spend the Night Together (from Between The Buttons, 1967)

Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Like a Rolling Stone (from Stripped, 1995)

You Got Me Rocking (from Voodoo Lounge, 1994)

Mess It Up (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

You Got the Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Little T&A (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)

Honky Tonk Woman (single, 1969)

Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)

Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Sweet Sounds of Heaven (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

I Can’t Get No Satisfaction (single 1965)

