Kevin Costner Dismisses Jewel Romance Rumours - Noise11.com

Kevin Costner has insisted he and Jewel are just friends.

Coster was romantically linked to Jewel in December after TMZ published photos of Kevin wrapping his arms around Jewel’s waist during an event on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

After months of speculation, the actor finally shut down the rumours on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday.

“Jewel and I are friends – we’ve never gone out, ever,” he insisted. “She’s special, and I don’t want these rumours to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have.”

He went on to explain that he and Jewel were part of a group of nine people – including Harry Potter star Emma Watson – who spent three days on the private island in December.

“I got on a plane with nine people – Jewel was one of them. She was somebody I just had some tremendous conversations with,” he continued.

“The rumour was I went down there on a private plane with her, I went back on a private plane (but) I was on with nine people. I don’t want the press to ruin this for us because I’ve had conversations with her text-wise and she’s so smart and she’s been through a lot herself and so we have a friendship, we don’t have a romance and we’ve not dated. She’s beautiful and smart enough for all those things, it just has never happened for us.”

Costner, who has seven children, added that he’s had to explain the rumours to his children because they have asked where Jewel is.

Kevin split from Christine Baumgartner, his wife of almost 20 years, in 2023 and their divorce was finalised in February.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

