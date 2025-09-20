Kid Cudi Drops Surreal New 13 Minute Video For “Mr. Miracle” - Noise11.com

Kid Cudi has just rolled out the official 13 minute music video for “Mr. Miracle”, and this time, he’s not just the star. Cudi (real name Scott Mescudi) wrote, directed, and even scored the whole thing, with Sorry to Bother You star LaKeith Stanfield also making an appearance.

The track is lifted from Cudi’s brand-new 13th album Free, which landed last month. It’s the same record that introduced fans to the dreamy lead single “Neverland” (complete with a short film directed by cult horror favourite Ti West and produced by Monkeypaw Productions) and the haunting second single “Grave”, shot by iconic music video director Samuel Bayer – the guy behind classics like Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and The Cranberries’ “Zombie.”

The Mr. Miracle visual arrives as Cudi continues what looks like one of his boldest creative phases yet. Alongside music, he’s expanding further into film, with Free not just an album but a full artistic statement.

Kid Cudi – Free Tracklist

Echoes of the Present

Neverland

Mr. Miracle

Opiate

Deep Diving

Truman Show

Submarine

Ashes

Grave

Past Life

Picnic In Paris

Stargazing

Salt Water

Free follows a huge 2024 for Cudi, where his breakout hit “Day ‘N’ Nite (Nightmare)” officially went Diamond, making Man on the Moon: The End of Day the first 2000s hip-hop album with multiple Diamond singles. His last release, Insano, hit Top 20 on the Billboard 200 and was described by Clash as “a lavish return.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)