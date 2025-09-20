Kid Cudi Drops Surreal New 13 Minute Video For “Mr. Miracle” - Noise11.com

Kid Cudi has just rolled out the official 13 minute music video for “Mr. Miracle”, and this time, he’s not just the star. Cudi (real name Scott Mescudi) wrote, directed, and even scored the whole thing, with Sorry to Bother You star LaKeith Stanfield also making an appearance.
The track is lifted from Cudi’s brand-new 13th album Free, which landed last month. It’s the same record that introduced fans to the dreamy lead single “Neverland” (complete with a short film directed by cult horror favourite Ti West and produced by Monkeypaw Productions) and the haunting second single “Grave”, shot by iconic music video director Samuel Bayer – the guy behind classics like Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and The Cranberries’ “Zombie.”
The Mr. Miracle visual arrives as Cudi continues what looks like one of his boldest creative phases yet. Alongside music, he’s expanding further into film, with Free not just an album but a full artistic statement.
Kid Cudi – Free Tracklist
Echoes of the Present
Neverland
Mr. Miracle
Opiate
Deep Diving
Truman Show
Submarine
Ashes
Grave
Past Life
Picnic In Paris
Stargazing
Salt Water
Free follows a huge 2024 for Cudi, where his breakout hit “Day ‘N’ Nite (Nightmare)” officially went Diamond, making Man on the Moon: The End of Day the first 2000s hip-hop album with multiple Diamond singles. His last release, Insano, hit Top 20 on the Billboard 200 and was described by Clash as “a lavish return.”
