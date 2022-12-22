Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler Announce Divorce - Noise11.com

British singer Kim Wilde has announced her divorce from husband Hal Fowler after more than 25 years of marriage.

The couple, who share two children, married in September 1996 after appearing together in a stage musical based on The Whos rock opera Tommy.

A joint statement shared on Wilde’s social media accounts on Wednesday night revealed they split last year.

“Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler wish to announce that they amicably separated by agreement last year and have divorced,” their statement read. “No third party is involved. They remain on good terms and wish only the best for each other in the next phases of their lives. No further comment or statements will be made.”

After rising to fame as a pop star in the U.K. in the 1980s, Kim Wilde, 62, later branched out into acting and appeared as Mrs. Walker, Tommy’s mum, in the West End version of the rock musical. Fowler, 54, starred in the supporting role of Cousin Kevin. It ran for a year from early 1996.

They share a son, Harry Tristan, 24, and a daughter, Rose Elisabeth, 22.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

