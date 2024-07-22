 Kim Wilde On Musician Restrictions In Europe After Brexit - Noise11.com
Kim Wilde, Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman, Image, Photo

Kim Wilde, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kim Wilde On Musician Restrictions In Europe After Brexit

by Music-News.com on July 23, 2024

in News

Kim Wilde was forced to find “ways around” the Brexit restrictions on musicians.

Wilde is touring the UK in March 2025 with support from Cutting Crew, and has said she and her group struggled like millions of other musicians to travel throughout Europe since Britain voted to leave the European Union.

She told BANG Showbiz when asked if she and her backing group had been hit by the fallout from the 2020 referendum vote to quit the bloc: “We have found ways around it. There have been some issues that needed sorting out, some complications from time to time.

“But, luckily, nothing we haven’t been able to overcome.”

Kim’s remarks come after a survey found almost half of UK musicians and workers in the music industry have had less work in the EU since Brexit than before it.

The study also showed more than a quarter have had no EU work at all.

Experts from the Independent Society of Musicians, which carried out the survey, said the Brexit restrictions had stopped the chances of making a living as a musician.

Kim became a chart sensation with her debut single ‘Kids in America’, which came out when she was 20, and she has admitted her instant fame meant she had to turn down the opportunity of being a sales assistant at a local record store.

She told the Daily Mirror: “Mum sent me to the Job Centre and they said, ‘What do you want to do?’

“I said, ‘I want to work in a record shop’.

“A few months later, a record shop in Hertford needed an assistant and the Job Centre sent me details.

“I felt pretty confident I could get the job because I had an immense music knowledge. We almost had a record shop in the house.

“But ‘Kids in America’ charted and scuppered my plans.

“I was all set to have my dream job and it got snatched away from me by a hit record.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Slash Reveals His 25-Year Old Step-Daughter Has Passed Away

Slash is mourning the death of his 25-year-old stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight.

23 hours ago
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Andrew Farriss Reveals His 2024 Something Strong Dates

Andrew Farriss will hit the road in October for shows right across the land from Brisbane to Perth.

3 days ago
Bruce Springsteen Born In The USA
Footy Fans Send Springsteen’s ‘Dancing In The Dark’ Back To The UK Chart After 40 Years

England fans’ embrace of Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 classic Dancing In The Dark to sing the praises of footballer Phil Foden at the Euros 2024 has paid off - the song re-enters the UK Top 40 for the first time today in 39 years. The last time Dancing In The Dark was in the Top 40 was April 1985.

4 days ago
Tommy Emmanuel, noise11.com, music news
Tommy Emmanuel To Award Guitar Scholarships

One of the world’s greatest guitarists, Australia’s Tommy Emmanuel, is offering under 25 year olds a four day guitar scholarship.

July 15, 2024
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus Expand Back To The Stoneage Tour

Hoodoo Gurus ‘Back To The Stoneage tour has a whole lot of sold out dates and a whole lot of new ones.

July 15, 2024
James Hetfield in The Thicket
Metallica’s James Hetfield Will Play A Sheriff in ‘The Thicket’

Metallica’s James Hetfield has been confirmed to play the sheriff in the upcoming film ‘The Thicket’.

July 14, 2024
Ron E Sparks
R.I.P. Australian Radio Legend Ron E. Sparks Dies Aged 72

Ron E. Sparks, one of Australia’s most respected and professional broadcasters, has died from cancer at age 72.

July 13, 2024