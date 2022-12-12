 KISS Add Final UK Dates - Noise11.com
KISS by Mary Boukouvalas_19

KISS by Mary Boukouvalas

KISS Add Final UK Dates

by Music-News.com on December 13, 2022

in News

KISS have announced their final UK concerts.

The glam metal icons – comprising Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer – will bow out of touring after completing their ‘End of the Road’ farewell tour next year.

And their last-ever UK shows have now been announced, kicking off with Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park Stadium on June 3, before heading to Birmingham, Newcastle, London’s The O2, Manchester, and Glasgow on July 8.

The band said of the farewell jaunt: “All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

The final UK shows follow their show-stopping headline set at Download Festival this summer.

Co-frontman and bassist Gene, 73, recently insisted KISS will “continue” beyond touring.

KISS suggested this isn’t the last time fans will see them in their black makeup.

He said: “KISS the touring band will stop. But the touring band. KISS will continue in other ways. I have no problems with four deserving 20-year-olds sticking the makeup back on and hiding their identity.”

KISS first announced their retirement way back in 2000, and with 2023 set to mark the end of their touring career, it’s the longest farewell in musical history.

KISS’ 2023 UK tour dates:

June 2023
3rd, Plymouth Argyle Home Park
5th, Birmingham Arena
6th, Newcastle Utilita Arena

July 2023

5th, London The O2
7th, Manchester AO Arena
8th, Glasgow OVO Hydro

music-news.com

