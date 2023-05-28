Kiss and Weezer To Play One-Off Show In Sydney - Noise11.com

Kiss will return to Australia in October but only for a one-off show in Sydney and give it a point of difference this time, Weezer will also perform as their opening act.

In a statement Paul Stanley said “You have made your voices loud enough that it was impossible for us not to hear you! We are overwhelmed by your petitions and calls for one last KISS so we are now announcing that The End Of The Road will detour one last time to Sydney for a final bombastic farewell. As unexpected as this is for us, we will make it unforgettable for all who share the night with us.”

Kiss performed in Australia in 2022. The 2023 Sydney date is still part of ongoing farewell tour which is now called ‘Kiss: The Final Curtain’.

One World Entertainment CEO, Andrew McManus states “My journey of over 22 years with KISS continues for one, final, huge and explosive event, I can’t call it a concert as this is going to be so much more, and now adding WEEZER as ‘special guests’ I’m proud to continue my partnership with the great folks at TEG and deliver what will be ‘The Final Curtain’ and Goodbye which is promised to have a few amazing surprises…all I can say is…don’t miss the final bow!”

Weezer last played in Australia in 2018 opening for Foo Fighters.

KISS – THE FINAL CURTAIN

SATURDAY 7 OCTOBER 2023

ACCOR STADIUM, SYDNEY

KISS Fan Club Presale:

Monday 29 May, 2.00pm (local time)

General Public On-sale:

Wednesday 31 May, 12 noon (local time)

