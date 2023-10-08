KISS Play Their Last Ever Australian Show (But We’ve Heard That Before) - Noise11.com

KISS performed what was billed as their last ever Australian show in Sydney on Saturday (7 October) … but that’s what they also said in 2022.

It remains to be seen if KISS will ever return to Australia as a band again. For the die-hard fans Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons are not considered KISS without original members Ace Frehley and Peter Carr but Tommy Thayer, lead guitarist since 2002 and Eric Singer, drummer on and off since 1991, sure do sound like KISS regardless.

KISS are scheduled to perform their final ever concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2 December, 2023. What happens in 2024 and beyond for KISS as a band remains to be scene but I doubt live touring for Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons is solo artists is far from over. Don’t be surprised to see Paul Stanley back in Australia in 2024. I hear the talks are already underway.In 2018 Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley toured Australia together as solo acts but there were a stack if KISS songs in both their setlist. KISS the band might be over but KISS the band members have a lot of life left in them.

Here is the “final ever” KISS Setlist for Australia. The band also performed a five song VIP Meet and Greet set just before the show for fans who paid the extra.

KISS Setlist Sydney, 7 October 2023

Detroit Rock City (from Destroyer, 1976)

Shout It Out Loud (from Destroyer, 1976)

Deuce (from Kiss, 1974)

War Machine (from Lick It Up, 1983)

Heaven’s on Fire (from Animalize, 1984)

I Love It Loud (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)

Say Yeah (from Sonic Boom, 2009)

Cold Gin (from Kiss, 1974)

Lick It Up (from Lick It Up, 1983)

Calling Dr. Love (from Rock and Roll Over, 1976)

Makin Love (from Rock and Roll Over, 1976)

Psycho Circus (from Psycho Circus, 1998)

Drum Solo

100,000 Years (from Kiss, 1974)

Bass Solo

God of Thunder (from Destroyer, 1976)

Love Gun (from Love Gun, 1976)

Black Diamond (from Kiss, 1974)

Encore:

Beth (from Destroyer, 1976)

Shandi (from Unmasked, 1980)

I Was Made for Lovin’ You (from Dynasty, 1979)

Rock and Roll All Nite (from Dressed To Kill, 1974)

KISS Sydney October 7 VIP Meet and Greets

Plaster Caster (from Love Gun, 1976)

Hotter Than Hell (from Hotter Than Hell, 1974)

Shock Me (from Love Gun, 1976)

Goin’ Blind (from Hotter Than Hell, 1974)

Got To Choose (from Hotter Than Hell, 1974)

KISS at the AFL Grand Final, Melbourne, 30 September 2023

I Was Made for Lovin’ You (from Dynasty, 1979)

Shout It Out Loud (from Destroyer, 1976)

Rock and Roll All Nite (from Dressed To Kill, 1974)

