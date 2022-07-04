KISS Support Acts Revealed - Noise11.com

KISS have revealed the support acts for their upcoming Australian tour with a different Australian act every night.

Melbourne Support Acts

Sat 20 Aug 2022 – Dead City Ruins

Sun 21 Aug 2022 – Rival Fire

Tue 23 Aug 2022 – Dallas Crane

Sydney Support Acts

Fri 26 Aug 2022 – The Poor

Sat 27 Aug 2022 – Battlesnake

Adelaide Support Acts

Tue 30 Aug 2022 – The Superjesus

Perth Support Acts

Fri 2 Sep 2022 – Legs Electric

Brisbane Support Acts

Tue 6 Sep 2022 – Wolfmother

Townsville Support Acts

Sat 10 Sep 2022 – Wolfmother & Tumbleweed

The KISS setlist

Detroit Rock City (from Destroyer, 1976)

Shout It Out Loud (from Destroyer, 1976)

War Machine (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)

Heaven’s On Fire (from Animalize, 1984)

I Love It Loud (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)

Lick It Up (from Lick It Up, 1983)

Calling Dr Love (from Rock and Roll Over, 1976)

Say Yeah (from Sonic Boom, 2009)

Cold Gin (from Kiss, 1974)

Guitar Solo

Tears Are Falling (from Asylum, 1985)

Psycho Circus (from Psycho Circus, 1998)

Drum solo

100,000 Years (from Kiss, 1974)

Bass solo

God of Thunder (from Destroyer, 1976)

Deuce (from Kiss, 1974)

Love Gun (from Love Gun, 1977)

I Was Made For Loving You (from Dynasty, 1979)

Guitar Solo

Black Diamond (from Kiss, 1974)

Beth (from Destroyer, 1976)

Do You Love Me (from Destroyer, 1976)

Rock and Roll All Nite (from Dressed To Kill, 1975)

