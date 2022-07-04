 KISS Support Acts Revealed - Noise11.com
Kiss in Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

Gene Simmons of KISS in Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

KISS Support Acts Revealed

by Paul Cashmere on July 4, 2022

KISS have revealed the support acts for their upcoming Australian tour with a different Australian act every night.

Melbourne Support Acts
Sat 20 Aug 2022 – Dead City Ruins
Sun 21 Aug 2022 – Rival Fire
Tue 23 Aug 2022 – Dallas Crane

Sydney Support Acts
Fri 26 Aug 2022 – The Poor
Sat 27 Aug 2022 – Battlesnake

Adelaide Support Acts
Tue 30 Aug 2022 – The Superjesus

Perth Support Acts
Fri 2 Sep 2022 – Legs Electric

Brisbane Support Acts
Tue 6 Sep 2022 – Wolfmother

Townsville Support Acts
Sat 10 Sep 2022 – Wolfmother & Tumbleweed

The KISS setlist

Detroit Rock City (from Destroyer, 1976)
Shout It Out Loud (from Destroyer, 1976)
War Machine (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)
Heaven’s On Fire (from Animalize, 1984)
I Love It Loud (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)
Lick It Up (from Lick It Up, 1983)
Calling Dr Love (from Rock and Roll Over, 1976)
Say Yeah (from Sonic Boom, 2009)
Cold Gin (from Kiss, 1974)
Guitar Solo
Tears Are Falling (from Asylum, 1985)
Psycho Circus (from Psycho Circus, 1998)
Drum solo
100,000 Years (from Kiss, 1974)
Bass solo
God of Thunder (from Destroyer, 1976)
Deuce (from Kiss, 1974)
Love Gun (from Love Gun, 1977)
I Was Made For Loving You (from Dynasty, 1979)
Guitar Solo
Black Diamond (from Kiss, 1974)

Beth (from Destroyer, 1976)
Do You Love Me (from Destroyer, 1976)
Rock and Roll All Nite (from Dressed To Kill, 1975)

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

