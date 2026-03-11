Kiss Unplugged Marks 30 Years Since Iconic Acoustic Reunion - Noise11.com

Legendary rock band Kiss celebrate three decades since the release of their landmark live album Kiss Unplugged, a performance that not only showcased the band in an unprecedented acoustic setting but also ignited the reunion of the original lineup.

by Paul Cashmere

In August 1995, Kiss took an unexpected step, stripping away their famous makeup for a rare, intimate performance at Sony Music Studios in New York City for the television program MTV Unplugged. The session brought together Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons with former members Peter Criss and Ace Frehley, creating the only public appearance of the classic lineup without their signature face paint. The show also featured Eric Singer and Bruce Kulick, marking the first-and only-time Frehley and Criss shared the stage with these later members.

The atmosphere was electric as Kiss opened with “2,000 Man”, the audience immediately recognising a historic moment in rock ‘n’ roll. It was during this performance that Eric Singer took the lead vocal on “Nothin’ to Lose”, a first for the drummer on any Kiss album. The overwhelming response from fans would pave the way for a full-scale reunion of the original lineup in 1996, their first together since 1979.

Released on March 12, 1996, Kiss Unplugged was made available on CD, with an LP edition including a collectible poster and some copies pressed on yellow marbled vinyl. The performance was also documented on VHS and DVD, featuring rehearsal footage at SIR Studios and appearances from the first Kiss Konvention earlier that year. The concert would later appear in the Kissology Volume Three: 1992-2000 DVD set, complete with five previously unreleased songs and overseas editions with additional outtakes and behind-the-scenes moments.

The album presents acoustic reinterpretations of classic Kiss tracks including “Comin’ Home”, “Do You Love Me?”, “Goin’ Blind”, “Rock Bottom” and “Beth”. Standout moments also include Ace Frehley leading the cover of The Rolling Stones’ “2,000 Man” and Peter Criss delivering the heartfelt performance of “Beth”. Critics at the time were divided, but retrospective reviews have highlighted the musicians’ energy, charisma, and craftsmanship in translating their hard rock repertoire into an unplugged format.

Kiss Unplugged remains a pivotal moment in the band’s history, bridging their explosive 1970s output with a new chapter that led to world tours and renewed global attention. The album peaked at number 4 on the ARIA charts, number 15 on the US Billboard 200, and achieved Gold certifications in the United States and Argentina, cementing its place in Kiss history.

Thirty years on, the acoustic energy, historical significance, and rare collaboration of the original members continue to resonate, proving Kiss Unplugged was more than a TV performance-it was a moment that reshaped the trajectory of the band and brought the iconic members back together in front of fans around the world.

