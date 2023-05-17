Klaus Nomi Catalogue To Be Reissued To Mark 40th Anniversary of his Passing - Noise11.com

German gay icon and new wave, synth pop act Klaus Nomi will have his catalogue reissued to mark the 40th anniversary of his death in 1983.

Nomi was one of the first AIDS victims in the music biz. His two albums ‘Klaus Nomi’ (1981) and ‘Simple Man’ (1982) are very much considered Cult Classics. Nomi combined Opera and Rock.

Klaus Nomi was born on 24 January 1944 in Immenstadt, Bavaria under the Greater German Reich (Nazi Germany). Nomi would later play a Nazi official in Anders Grafstrom’s 1980 underground film The Long Island Four.

In 1979 David Bowie hired Nomi as his backing singer for his Saturday Night Live performance. They performed “TVC 15”, “The Man Who Sold the World”, and “Boys Keep Swinging” on the show.

Nomi died in New York in 1983.

In 2001 Marc Almond and German pop duo Rosenstolz covered ‘Total Eclipse’. The song was also used in the 2018 film ‘Suspiria’. Garbage used Nomi’s ‘Valentine’s Day’ as the template for their 2012 song ‘Beloved Freak’.

In 2007, Nomi’s unfinished works were released as ‘Za Bakdaz: The Unfinished Opera’. The recordings were made from 1979 to 1983 and then posthumously finished by page Wood and George Elliott between 1986 and 2006.

