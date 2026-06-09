Koe Wetzel Announces New Album The Night Champion Ahead Of Global Tour - Noise11 Music News

Koe Wetzel will release his sixth studio album, The Night Champion, on June 12, with the Texas artist describing the record as a reflection on survival, success and the turbulent years that shaped his career.

by Paul Cashmere

Texas singer-songwriter Koe Wetzel has announced the release of his sixth studio album, The Night Champion, arriving June 12 via Columbia Records. The announcement comes as Wetzel continues his international touring schedule, including recent Australian dates, and prepares for a 50-plus date world tour across the United States, Canada and Australia. The album follows 2024’s 9 Lives, the record that produced the chart-topping hit ‘High Road’ and significantly expanded Wetzel’s mainstream audience.

For Wetzel, The Night Champion arrives at a pivotal point in a career that has steadily moved from Texas bars and regional venues to arenas and major festival stages. The album’s title reflects a period of personal reflection after more than a decade of relentless touring, commercial growth and a reputation built on blending country, rock and grunge influences.

The significance of the new album extends beyond another release in Wetzel’s catalogue. It marks the latest chapter in the evolution of an artist who built a devoted audience outside the traditional Nashville system before finding mainstream country success. Wetzel’s rise mirrors a broader trend in contemporary country music, where genre boundaries continue to blur and artists increasingly draw influence from rock, punk and alternative music traditions.

Describing the new project, Wetzel said, “It’s a continuation of 9 Lives, from that record to now. Really, it’s everything that’s happened, because you don’t go from kids playing for beer to headlining Red Rocks, arenas all over the country, partying and trying to make sense of it all and not shift. My head space is clearer now. I can look back, see how it fits together.”

The album includes the previously released track ‘Time Goes On’ and new single ‘Hurts Like You’. According to Wetzel, the record balances the aggressive energy long associated with his music against a more reflective perspective.

“That tension sits throughout the record,” he said. “There’s an edgy roughness to all the songs that doesn’t give a fuck, but there’s a tenderness to it, too. Whatever happens, I’m man enough to deal with it, but the focus and headspace have shifted.”

Wetzel explained that the songs emerged organically rather than through structured songwriting sessions.

“You’ve gotta go in and get the music behind the feeling,” he said. “When you force it, people feel it. I know what I want to say now, where the songs should go, and I want them to come from a space, not an appointment.”

Born in Pittsburg, Texas, Koe Wetzel first gained attention with independent releases before breaking through with the 2016 album Noise Complaint. His blend of outlaw country storytelling, hard rock energy and grunge influences quickly attracted a dedicated fanbase across the southern United States and college markets.

Subsequent albums Harold Saul High (2019), Sellout (2020) and Hell Paso (2022) expanded his audience, while 2024’s 9 Lives delivered his biggest commercial breakthrough to date. The album’s single ‘High Road’ became a major radio success and established Wetzel as a crossover figure capable of attracting both country and rock audiences.

Throughout his career, Wetzel has remained a polarising figure. His lyrics frequently reference excess, self-destruction and personal struggles, themes that have occasionally generated controversy. A notable example occurred in 2019 when complaints emerged following a festival performance in Texas over his refusal to alter lyrics or presentation for a family-oriented audience.

At the same time, supporters argue that his authenticity and refusal to conform to industry expectations have become central to his appeal. His ability to headline major venues before achieving significant radio success remains unusual within contemporary country music.

Reflecting on the album’s title, Wetzel said the record emerged from recognising how much he had endured during his rise.

“It’s crazy I’m not in jail or dead as hard as I went these last 15 years,” he said. “Right now, I’m the best version of myself I’ve ever been. I survived the night side of me. I’m coming out of it a champion.”

With The Night Champion arriving June 12 and a major international touring schedule extending through November, Wetzel appears poised to build on the momentum created by 9 Lives. The album represents both a continuation of his commercial ascent and a personal assessment of the journey from Texas roadhouses to global stages. Whether longtime followers discovered him during the Noise Complaint era or through recent radio success, Wetzel believes the new record brings together every stage of his career into a single statement.

Dates:

June 12, Del Mar, California, San Diego County Fair

June 14, Santa Rosa, California, Country Summer Music Festival

June 20, Lewisburg, West Virginia, Wild Trails Festival

June 27, Ashland, Nebraska, Country Drive Music Festival

July 3, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Country Thunder Winnipeg

July 8, Edmonton, Alberta, Rogers Place

July 10, Penticton, British Columbia, South Okanagan Event Center

July 11, Abbotsford, British Columbia, Abbotsford Centre

July 16, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Country Jam USA

July 17, Manchester, Iowa, Delaware County Fair

July 23, Nampa, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 24, Stateline, Nevada, Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic

July 25, Las Vegas, Nevada, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

July 30, Airway Heights, Washington, Northern Quest Casino

July 31, Bend, Oregon, Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 1, Tacoma, Washington, Dune Peninsula

August 6, Bonner Springs, Kansas, Azura Amphitheater

August 7, Evansville, Indiana, Ford Center

August 8, Nashville, Tennessee, Bridgestone Arena

August 12, New York City, New York, Pier 17

August 13, Reading, Pennsylvania, Santander Arena

August 14, Gilford, New Hampshire, BankNH Pavilion

August 15, Montreal, Quebec, Lasso

August 19, Boston, Massachusetts, Leader Bank Pavilion

August 20, Washington, D.C., The Anthem

August 21, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Petersen Events Center

August 22, Lima, Ohio, Allen County Fair

August 26, Buffalo, New York, Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B

August 27, Cleveland, Ohio, Wolstein Center

August 28, Rochester Hills, Michigan, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

August 29, Lucknow, Ontario, Music In The Fields

September 3, Austin, Texas, Moody Center

September 4, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Raising Cane’s River Center

September 5, Bossier City, Louisiana, Brookshire Grocery Arena

September 10, Knoxville, Tennessee, Thompson-Boling Arena At Food City Center

September 11, Greensboro, North Carolina, First Horizon Coliseum

September 12, Wilmington, North Carolina, Live Oak Bank Pavilion

September 17, Alpharetta, Georgia, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 18, Columbia, South Carolina, Colonial Life Arena

September 19, Richmond, Virginia, Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

September 24, Pikeville, Kentucky, Appalachian Wireless Arena

September 25, Huntsville, Alabama, The Orion Amphitheater

September 26, Brandon, Mississippi, Brandon Amphitheater

September 30, Rogers, Arkansas, The Walmart AMP

October 1, North Little Rock, Arkansas, Simmons Bank Arena

October 2, Tulsa, Oklahoma, BOK Center

October 3, Wichita, Kansas, INTRUST Bank Arena

October 8, Chicago, Illinois, Salt Shed Fairgrounds

October 9, Fishers, Indiana, Fishers Event Center

October 10, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Fiserv Forum

October 16, Salt Lake City, Utah, Red West Music Festival

October 18, Tucson, Arizona, Boots In The Park

October 28, Morrison, Colorado, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 30, Lubbock, Texas, Cook’s Garage

November 20, St. Petersburg, Florida, St. Pete Country Fest

Ticket information and support act details are available via KoeWetzelMusic.com.

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