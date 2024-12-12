Kyle & Jackie O Are Literally KIIS Anchors - Noise11.com

The Kyle & Jackie O show on KIISFM in Melbourne has literally made them the anchors of the Australian Radio Network. Kyle & Jackie O’s disastrous Melbourne entry in 2024 is tanking the network.

Kyle & Jackie O’s breakfast show has dropped yet again from a 5.1 share to a 5.0 share which has impacted KIISFM across the board with its 4.9 share. Kyle & Jackie O have the lowest rating commercial FM breakfast show in Melbourne.

The failed mega million-dollar failure has muzzled the networks revenue streams. There have been recent reports that the reported $200 million deal the pair signed with the network is sinking the network faster than you can say ‘Titanic’.

Recent reports suggest the network has disrupted the lives of up to 50 employees in recent weeks, firing good people to keep the bad. That has impacted 50 families that were suddenly stripped of an income before Christmas.

When this show started earlier this year, Kyle’s ego said they would be number one before the end of the year. After the first few disasters were the pair shot blanks, the spin became that the network had a three-year plan. The “three-year plan” has been spun by one ARN exec as a “ten-year plan” now.

Adding more salt to the Kyle & Jackie O wound, the team that lost their job to make way for them, Jase & Lauren, moved to rival NOVA FM and have catapulted the NOVA breakfast show to number one FM. Jase & Lauren increased yet again from an 11 share to 11.5. Jase & Lauren show added an extra 67,000 listeners. Kyle & Jackie O lost 24,000 listeners.

KISSFM and the Australian Radio Network are in a pickle. They are “damned if they do, damned if they don’t”. With a $200 million contract they cannot afford to pay out Kyle & Jackie O. By keeping them, add revenue will continue to dry up.

Someone needs have to be accountable to the ARN board. The ARN board are accountable to ARN shareholders. Someone needs to take the blame. We know it won’t be Kyle or Jackie O. They are the ones laughing all the way to the bank.

Meanwhile, outgoing ABC Melbourne presenter Sammy J gets the last laugh as his farewell gift.

Sammy posted, “APOLOGY TO MR SANDILANDS: On November 14th, I incorrectly stated that my final ratings had come out. I genuinely thought this was true, but it turns out there was one more survey left which came out today in which my ratings once again went up and Mr Sandilands’ once again went down. For clarity, and to avoid further comment, I have put the figures into a spreadsheet and calculated what the next twelve months would have looked like had I not walked away. I’m framing this chart and popping it up on the wall of my new rental, where I will continue to live thanks to your generous assistance.”

