Why The Kyle and Jackie O Melbourne Spin Is Bullsh*t - Noise11.com

Why The Kyle and Jackie O Melbourne Spin Is Bullsh*t

by Paul Cashmere on May 1, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

The second radio survey of 2025 has been revealed with the Kyle and Jackie O show in Melbourne and its dead in the water entry in 2024 has lost even more listeners in Survey 2 for 2025.

Of course, that’s not what the execs are saying. The spin today was that the show is finally working.

“So what we said we hoped would happen is happening,” Duncan Campbell told Radio Today. “We’re now converting cume.”

That’s bullshit. Here’s why.

It is true that KIIS breakfast increased in percentage terms from 5.1% to 5.8% this survey. In percentage terms, that is an increase of 0.7%. But let’s check the fine print before breaking out the champagne.

There were 29,000 less breakfast radio listeners in Melbourne in this compared to survey one. The Kyle and Jackie O breakfast show LOST audience. They lost 4000 listeners since survey one just a month ago. Sure, other breakfast shows at GoldFM and Triple M had even greater losses. Kyle and Jackie O lucked out with a greater percentage out of less listeners to radio in general.

Kyle and Jackie O registered a minus 4000 drop to 446,000 listeners over the survey period measured over Sun Feb 9 to Sat Mar 1 & Sun Mar 9 to Sat Apr 12, 2025.

In short, their overall percentage increase was because the overall cumulative audience decreased. They just didn’t lose as many listeners as Triple M or Gold.

The Kyle and Jackie O first “disastrous” survey result was Survey 4 2024 when they had 502,000 listeners. The non-Kyle and Jackie O radio show immediately before they started with no-name budget brand jock and lots of music had 454,000 listeners, more than they have now. That was when ARN was deliberately trying to drive the breakfast show down so Kyle and Jackie O would have the perception of an even more successful debut.

The cumulative audience figures for Kylie and Jackie O over time are:

2025
Survey 2 – 446,000
Survey 1 – 450,000

2024
Survey 8 – 404,000
Survey 7 – 428,000
Survey 6 – 420,000
Survey 5 – 491,000
Survey 4 – 502,000 (first survey)

Non-Kyle and Jackie O
Survey 3 – 454,000
Survey 2 – 462,000
Survey 1 – 477,000

After seven Melbourne survey’s their KIIS breakfast show currently has less listeners than when the Australian Radio Network was running the show on auto-pilot.

ARN has undergone brutal cost cutting to compensate for the one of the worst programming decisions in Australian radio history. It has certainly been the costliest mistake ever.

ARN’s share price (A1N) on the Australian Stock Exchange closed down 0.892% to 55c today. At the start of Survey 4 in 2024 the ARN share price was 85c. That is a drop of 35.29% since this failed experiment started.

The Kyle and Jackie O failure has cost over 100 people their jobs, disrupted the ability for dozens of those staff to feed their families and carved so far around $60 million after the market cap of the parent company ARN Media Pty Ltd (A1N).

Community group MFW also reports that as of this week 1000 advertisers have abandoned the show. That will only increase in 2025.

