The Kyle and Jackie O Show Becomes A Management Mistake of Historic Proportions - Noise11.com

The dead in the water Kyle and Jackie O show has had another ratings dip in Melbourne.

The most expensive radio show ever in Australia has been going south of the border ever since it started broadcasting south of the border into the Melbourne market.

The decision to put the vile Sydney radio show on air in the prime breakfast slot in Melbourne beggared believe from day one. It stiffed from the start. In Survey 3 for 2024 the failure of the show to score a decent audience with its 5.9% putting it at eighth place in the Melbourne market should have sent shock waves to KIIS management. Instead, management excused the poor start with spin about it being “early days”.

In survey 5, the bullshit was still being shovelled with the spin moving to “it takes time”.

In the previous survey 6, the spin became “we’ve toned down the smut”. Spoiler alert, they didn’t.

In November 2023, Kyle and Jackie O signed a 10 year $200 million deal which gives them a salary of $10 million a year. The failure in Melbourne makes the decision to network the smut based Sydney show nationally a management failure of historic proportions.

Competitor Sammy J, who hosts the breakfast show on ABC 774 and is leaving at the end of the year posted, “My final ratings today went up and Kyle went down. This means I will forever live rent free in his head as the one man he could never beat. I am his white whale; his tormentor; the last face he sees at night and the first face he will see each morning. When he strolls on the beach at night, the wind will whisper.”

The Kylie and Jackie O show remains in eighth place in the Melbourne market. Based on its track record, don’t expect a miracle next survey. With one more radio survey to go for 2024, the results for 14 November 2024 are:

Breakfast Radio ratings Melbourne

3AW 20.0 (22.15)

Nova 11.0 (9.6)

FOX 10.2 (10.0)

Gold 9.2 (8.3)

ABC Mel 7.4 (7.0)

Smooth 7.0 (7.6)

Triple M 6.3 (5.4)

KIIS 5.1 (5.2)

3RN 2.3 (2.2)

Triple J 2.1 (2.5)

3MP 1.6 (1.7)

Magic 1.6 (1.2)

