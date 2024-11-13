 The Kyle and Jackie O Show Becomes A Management Mistake of Historic Proportions - Noise11.com
Kyle and Jackie O KIISFM

Kyle and Jackie O KIISFM

The Kyle and Jackie O Show Becomes A Management Mistake of Historic Proportions

by Paul Cashmere on November 14, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

The dead in the water Kyle and Jackie O show has had another ratings dip in Melbourne.

The most expensive radio show ever in Australia has been going south of the border ever since it started broadcasting south of the border into the Melbourne market.

The decision to put the vile Sydney radio show on air in the prime breakfast slot in Melbourne beggared believe from day one. It stiffed from the start. In Survey 3 for 2024 the failure of the show to score a decent audience with its 5.9% putting it at eighth place in the Melbourne market should have sent shock waves to KIIS management. Instead, management excused the poor start with spin about it being “early days”.

In survey 5, the bullshit was still being shovelled with the spin moving to “it takes time”.

In the previous survey 6, the spin became “we’ve toned down the smut”. Spoiler alert, they didn’t.

In November 2023, Kyle and Jackie O signed a 10 year $200 million deal which gives them a salary of $10 million a year. The failure in Melbourne makes the decision to network the smut based Sydney show nationally a management failure of historic proportions.

Competitor Sammy J, who hosts the breakfast show on ABC 774 and is leaving at the end of the year posted, “My final ratings today went up and Kyle went down. This means I will forever live rent free in his head as the one man he could never beat. I am his white whale; his tormentor; the last face he sees at night and the first face he will see each morning. When he strolls on the beach at night, the wind will whisper.”

The Kylie and Jackie O show remains in eighth place in the Melbourne market. Based on its track record, don’t expect a miracle next survey. With one more radio survey to go for 2024, the results for 14 November 2024 are:

Breakfast Radio ratings Melbourne

3AW 20.0 (22.15)
Nova 11.0 (9.6)
FOX 10.2 (10.0)
Gold 9.2 (8.3)
ABC Mel 7.4 (7.0)
Smooth 7.0 (7.6)
Triple M 6.3 (5.4)
KIIS 5.1 (5.2)
3RN 2.3 (2.2)
Triple J 2.1 (2.5)
3MP 1.6 (1.7)
Magic 1.6 (1.2)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Ross Wilson, Daddy Cool
Pure Gold Live Adds Second Melbourne Date

The Pure Gold Live show featuring 12 acts from the 70s, 80s and 90s is a complete sell-out and a second show has now been added.

February 16, 2015
iHeartRadio Noise11 channel music news
ARN Acquires 96FM Perth For KIIS FM Network

The Australian Radio Network has purchased Perth radio station 96FM to create Australia’s number one metropolitan radio network.

December 22, 2014
Jane Hall
Matt Tilley And Jane Hall Join New KIIS 101.1 Melbourne

The Australian Radio Network has pouched Matt Tilley away from Austereo to join Jane Hall on an all-new breakfast show on an all-new station KIIS 101.1 in Melbourne in January.

November 16, 2014
Jonesy and Amanda from WSFM
Australian Commercial Radio Awards Complete Winners List

The Australian Commercial Radio Awards (ACRAs) were held on Saturday night in Melbourne.

October 19, 2014
KIIS1065
WSFM And KIIS106 Reduce 2DAYFM To Ratings Rubble

Australian Radio Network stations WSFM and KIIS106 in Sydney have once again dominated the radio survey with Austereo scoring its lowest every ratings result for 2DAYFM in decades.

September 30, 2014
iHeartRadio Noise11 channel music news
iHeartRadio Noise11 Playlist For July 23, 2014

iHeartRadio Music News powered by Noise11.com this week gives you Phil Rudd of AC/DC's first solo song 'Repo Man'.

July 23, 2014
iHeartRadio Noise11 channel music news
iHeartRadio Music News Powered by Noise11.com Playlist Week 10

iHeartRadio Music News powered by Noise11 this week features new music from Tom Petty, Robert Plant and Tweedy.

July 9, 2014