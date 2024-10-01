Kyle and Jackie O Continues To Tank In Melbourne Radio Survey 6 - Noise11.com

This isn’t the first time I’ve said Kyle and Jackie O was the most expensive failure in radio history. I said it in July back when Kyle and Jackie O’s first full survey in Melbourne was more flaccid than what Kyle’s dick would be like if he ever went to a Diddy party. (well, if he ever went to one that is).

It became obvious very quickly in Survey 5 back August that even truck load of Viagra wasn’t going to get the show rocking in Melbourne (although it has stiffed).

And here we are in Survey 6, the third Melbourne survey for Kyle and Jackie O and they are still shooting blanks.

Kyle and Jackie O now have the lowest rating show on commercial FM in Melbourne.

Breakfast survey results with the two previous survey figures:

3AW 22.5 (21.3) (18.8)

FOXFM 10.0 (9.6) (9.5)

NOVA 9.6 (9.9) (9.6)

GOLDFM 8.3 (8.3) (10.8)

SmoothFM 7.6 (7.9) (8.6)

ABC Melbourne 7.0 (8.2) (7.3)

Triple M 5.4 (5.8) (6.6)

KIIS 5.2 (6.1) (5.9)

SEN 4.1 (4.1) (5.2)

Triple J 2.5 (2.3) (2.1)

In Survey 6 for 2023 KIISFM rated a 7.9 share with Jase Hawkins and Lauren Phillips. The two were sacked to make way for Kyle and Jackie O. They turned up on opposition NOVA 100. This survey they scored a 9.6 share making them the third most popular breakfast radio show behind 3AW and FOXFM.

Trying to justify the Kyle and Jackie O figure is the radio equivalent of polishing a turd. You’ll hear how the show needs more time, you’ll hear how it’s building in the right demographics, you’ll hear about it having geographic strengths in certain areas. My personal fav will be that they’ll tone down the smut. Whenever you hear that, just give the toilet an extra flush and it might go away.

As Kyle and Jackie O swim around the S bend they are dragging the whole station down. KIIS has dropped from a 5.6 share to 4.6 share in Survey 6 and from 5.9 to 5.6 in Survey 4 (Mon-Sun 5:30am-12midnight).

KIISFM is now the lowest rating commercial FM station in Melbourne, all thanks to Kyle and Jackie O.

The Mon-Sun figures

3AW 14.9

SmoothFM 11.0

GOLDFM 10.0

FOXFM 9.1

NOVA 7.4

Triple M 6.4

ABC Mel 5.8

KISSFM 4.6

Triple J 2.6

Sen 3.9

Magic 2.4

We are in the last quarter of 2024. The KIIS sales team is trying to sell Christmas now. Good luck with that.

