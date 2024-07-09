 Kyle and Jackie O Is A Million Dollar Failure For KIIS FM In Melbourne - Noise11.com
Kyle and Jackie O Is A Million Dollar Failure For KIIS FM In Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on July 9, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

Kyle and Jackie O’s entry into the Melbourne radio market has become the most expensive commercial failure in radio history.

In the latest figures released today (9 July, 2024), the Kyle and Jackie O breakfast show has had zero impact coming in with a poor 5.9% of the market, exactly the same position they held for their entry into the Melbourne market in survey 3.

For survey 3, however, Kyle and Jackie O were in only part of the survey. For survey 4, Kyle and Jackie O were on for the entire survey period.

The result is even worse considering every commercial FM breakfast show in Melbourne beat Kyle and Jackie O. Kyle and Jackie O came in last place amongst their competitors.

The pathetic performance of the Kyle and Jackie O show would indeed be a delight for Nova’s Jason Hawkins and Lauren Phillips, who were sacked to make way for Kyle and Jackie on KIIS and were quickly picked up by rival station Nova. The Jase and Lauren Show came in third place behind 3AW and GOLDFM while KIIS breakfast with Kyle and Jackie O was down in eighth place.

KIIS spent $6 million in marketing to promote the Kyle and Jackie O show, which launched on April 29. Melbourne clearly is not interested.

The Survey 4 Breakfast radio results for Melbourne are:

3AW 18.8
GOLDFM 10.8
NOVA 9.6
FOX FM 9.5
Smooth FM 8.6
ABC Mel 7.3
MMM 6.6
KIIS 5.9
SEN 5.2
3RN 2.2
Triple J 2.1
ABC Classic 2.0
ABC Newsradio 1.5
RSN 0.7
Magic1278 0.4
3MP 0.4

