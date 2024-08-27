Shit Show Kyle and Jackie O Continues To Stiff In Melbourne - Noise11.com

The Survey 5 Australian radio ratings are out and that KIIS-FM shit show Kyle & Jackie O has continued to stiff in Melbourne.

In Survey 5 for 2024 Kyle & Jackie O did go up… from f*ck all to f*ck all and change, with an insignificant rise of 0.2 from 5.9 to 6.1. The show also lost 11,000 listeners compared to the previous survey. Overall KIISFM lost 12,000 listeners in this survey, suggesting the Kyle & Jackie O’s ratings failure is impacting the station across the board. That will mean a decrease in revenues.

Survey 4 was a massive disaster for the Sydney based program.

Not only was KIIS affected overall but the focus on funds to promote Kyle & Jackie O has diluted the promotion of the true jewel of the ARN crown, Christian O’Connell on GOLDFM. O’Connell’s breakfast show fell from 10.8 to 8.3 and lost its number one FM position to fall to number three FM and fourth place overall. That spells a revenue disaster for ARN in Melbourne in this lead-up to the all important Christmas sales period.

Kyle & Jackie O’s breakfast show ranks seventh place in Melbourne radio Survey 5.

3AW 21.3 (18.8)

NOVA 9.9 (9.6)

FOXFM 9.6 (9.5)

GOLDFM 8.3 (10.8)

ABC Melbourne 8.2 (7.3)

SmoothFM 7.9 (8.6)

KIIS 6.1 (5.9)

Triple M 5.8 (6.6)

SEN 4.1 (5.2)

Triple J 2.3 (2.1)

Meanwhile Jase Hawkins and Lauren Phillips, the former KIISFM breakfast show presenters who were sacked to make way for Kyle & Jackie O and quickly picked up by rival Nova 100 came in NUMBER ONE for FM Breakfast and number two overall behind AM talk station 3AW.

It was just as bad for KIIS-FM overall, if not a little worse. The station dropped from 5.9 to 5.6 all people 10+ over seven days and from 5.8 to 5.6 for all people 10+ Monday to Friday.

Melbourne Survey 5

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

