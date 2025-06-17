Kyle and Jackie O Cop Another Disaster In Melbourne Radio Rating - Noise11.com

Kyle and Jackie O’s KIISFM Melbourne radio disaster just got worse with Survey 3 for 2025 figures showing a .07 drop to 5.1. That is significant when the fall was from a figure of 5.8. The cumulative figure shows a 30,000 drop in audience. Surely ARN has run out of rags to keep polishing this turd.

The decision to put Kyle and Jackie O on in Melbourne has been a calamity for the radio station KIISFM, for The Australian Radio Network nationally and for the shareholders of the company. On 29 April 2024, the day the program launched in Melbourne, the ARN shareprice closed at 0.83c. Today (17 June 2025), the shareprice is opening for the day at 0.495c.

AIN shares (ARN) shares have lost around $100 million since this show went to air in Melbourne. You can triple that loss considering the Kyle and Jackie O contract was for $200 million over 10 years. That is more than what the entire ARN radio network nationally is worth. At ASX opening prices today, ARN (stock code A1N) has a market capitalisation of $154.95 million.

ARN is bleeding and it is not Kyle and Jackie O who are suffering. It is not the executives who are suffering. It is the staff and the families of the staff who are suffering. In May staff were told more redundancies were coming as part of another $40 million in cuts. And it’s not just in the big cities staff are being fired. The Kyle and Jackie O effect is also hitting regional areas such as Wollongong and Nowra, where some staff who have been let go have spent decades woking for their community, all so this board can try and plug the holes the sinking ship caused by Kyle and Jackie O’s ridiculous contract.

In April, Chief Executive Ciaran Davis spun the staff cuts as “we are changing the composition of our team to become leaner and more efficient”. What sort of callous prick would talk about families losing their income as some sort of win for the business?

The addition of former Nine chief sales officer Michael Stephenson as ARN Chief Operating Officer has not stopped this Titanic from heading towards the iceberg.

Kyle and Jackie O came in eighth in Survey 3 breakfast radio ratings in Melbourne or let’s reword that another way … LAST out of all commercial FM breakfast shows.

Melbourne Breakfast Radio Survey 3, 2025

3AW 18.1

Nova 100 10.2

Gold104.3 9.7

101.9 Fox FM 8.9

Smooth 91.5 8.4

ABC Mel 7.6

Triple M 5.9

KIIS101.1 FM 5.1

SEN 1116am 4.1

3JJJ 3.3

3RN 2.1

ABC Newsradio 1.9

ABC Classic 1.4

3MP 1.2

Magic 0.7

Sandilands said in April “If we don’t rate better by the end of the year, I’m pulling the carpet out. I’ll just take the show off Melbourne”. You might want to do that sooner rather than late matey. I don’t thing the shareholders can wait that long.

