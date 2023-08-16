Kylie Minogue Adds 10 More Shows To Her Las Vegas Residency - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue has added 10 new dates for her Las Vegas residency after she was left “humbled” by the “overwhelming” response to her shows.

Kylie announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency, at The Venetian Resort’s Voltaire nightclub, in July, and her shows are set to begin in November.

But the in-demand star has added dates in December, March, April and May after fans snapped up the initial tickets.

She wrote on Twitter: “OMG… Sold Out!?! So humbled by this overwhelming response. So much so, that we are adding ten more dates! I know many of you missed out on a ticket. Hope you can bag your [ticket emoji] for one of these new dates. (sic)”

Kylie will now also perform at Voltaire on December 15th and 16th, as well as March 8th, 9th, 15th, 16; April 26th and 27th; and May 3rd and 4th.

In July, the pop icon – who hasn’t toured in North America since her 2011 ‘Aphrodite: Les Folies Tour’ – admitted there will be plenty of “surprises” during her residency.

She said: “I’ve performed a couple of times at Vegas, but as part of a tour, and particularly when I did the ‘Showgirl’ tour in 2004 – at that time we said, ‘Oh, this feels like a Vegas show’.

“I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon.

“I’ve got some versions of songs that have not been heard, like reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live bed dances, amazing costumes.

“That’s the base, and then we’ll see what surprises we can come up with.”

