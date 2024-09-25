Kylie Minogue Adds More Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney Dates To Tension Tour - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue’s 2025 Tension tour has new dates added for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Kylie will now play three Melbourne and Sydney shows and two for Brisbane.

Kylie.com and Frontier Touring Member presales for all shows commence today, Thursday 26 September (times staggered, see website for details) before tickets go on sale Wednesday 2 October (times staggered, see website for details) via frontiertouring.com/kylie

The Australian dates on the ‘Tension Tour’ 2025 are:

Saturday 15 February – RAC Arena | Perth, WA

Tuesday 18 February – Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Thursday 20 February – Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 21 February – Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 22 February – Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC – NEW SHOW

Wednesday 26 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 27 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD – NEW SHOW

Saturday 1 March – Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 2 March – Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Monday 3 March – Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW – NEW SHOW

Kylie’s new album ‘Tension II; will be released on 18 October. The single ‘Lights Camera Action’ is out on Friday.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

