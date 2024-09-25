 Kylie Minogue Adds More Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney Dates To Tension Tour - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kylie Minogue Adds More Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney Dates To Tension Tour

by Paul Cashmere on September 26, 2024

in News

Kylie Minogue’s 2025 Tension tour has new dates added for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Kylie will now play three Melbourne and Sydney shows and two for Brisbane.

Kylie.com and Frontier Touring Member presales for all shows commence today, Thursday 26 September (times staggered, see website for details) before tickets go on sale Wednesday 2 October (times staggered, see website for details) via frontiertouring.com/kylie

The Australian dates on the ‘Tension Tour’ 2025 are:

Saturday 15 February – RAC Arena | Perth, WA
Tuesday 18 February – Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA
Thursday 20 February – Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Friday 21 February – Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 22 February – Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC – NEW SHOW
Wednesday 26 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
Thursday 27 February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD – NEW SHOW
Saturday 1 March – Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
Sunday 2 March – Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
Monday 3 March – Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW – NEW SHOW

Kylie’s new album ‘Tension II; will be released on 18 October. The single ‘Lights Camera Action’ is out on Friday.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Haircut 100 The Unloving Plum
Haircut 100 Release First Single in 40 Years ‘The Unloving Plum’

Haircut 100 are back with a brand new song ‘The Unloving Plum’, the first single for the UK band since 1984.

6 mins ago
Jim Moginie photo by Serge Thomann
Midnight Oil’s Jim Moginie ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Fine’ Dates

Midnight Oil’s powerhouse guitarist Jim Moginie will perform five intimate shows in December to launch his new album ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Fine’.

22 hours ago
The Cure vocalist and guitarist Robert Smith performs at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 12 August 2007.
The Cure To Premiere First Song In 16 Years This Friday

The Cure will release their first song in 16 years on Friday. It is titled 'Alone'.

2 days ago
Kirk Hammett of Metallica by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica Confirm Australia and New Zealand Tour for 2025

Metallica have confirmed Australia and New Zealand will be part of the M72 World Tour in 2025. This will be the band’s seventh Australian tour.

3 days ago
Janet Jackson - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Janet Jackson Refuses To Back Down After Her Vile MAGA Kamala Harris Comments

Janet Jackson has denied claims she apologised to Kamala Harris after controversial comments that mirror MAGA slurs on the Vice President.

3 days ago
Janet Jackson: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Janet Jackson Goes Down The MAGA Rabbit-Hole and Spews Bullsh*t In Interview

Janet Jackson has questioned U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris' Black heritage.

3 days ago
Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA
Björn Ulvaeus Marries Christina Sas In Copenhagen

ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus has married Christina Sas in a ceremony in Copenhagen, Denmark.

4 days ago