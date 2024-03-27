Kylie Minogue Heartbroken By Splendour In The Grass - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue has expressed sadness over an Australian music festival’s cancellation.

Minogue took to her social media after a major Australian festival was cancelled this week.

Splendour in the Grass had been held annually since 2001 and at its peak had attracted up to 50,000 attendees. But the 2024 event was scrapped this week after low ticket sales.

Kylie had been on of the intended headline acts.

“SITG, this must have been a difficult decision,”, Kylie wrote, followed by a ‘crying’ emoji.

“I was so looking forward to being there and all of us having the best time. Oz, I’m looking forward, now more than ever, to be home and playing shows for you.”

More than 25 music festivals have been cancelled in Australia since 2022, according to data from the Australian Festival Association. Splendour in the Grass alumnus, Tones and I, posted an impassioned plea on Instagram, urging music lovers to support local acts as well as international stars.

“Splendour in the Grass 2024 has been cancelled and it’s pretty sad,” she wrote.

“I think that it’s important now more than ever to buy tickets to your favourite bands, go to live shows, go to festivals even if you just love the atmosphere, because these guys aren’t coming back – some of these festivals can’t and they need that support.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

