Kylie Minogue Heartbroken By Splendour In The Grass - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue Heartbroken By Splendour In The Grass

by Music-News.com on March 28, 2024

in News

Kylie Minogue has expressed sadness over an Australian music festival’s cancellation.

Minogue took to her social media after a major Australian festival was cancelled this week.

Splendour in the Grass had been held annually since 2001 and at its peak had attracted up to 50,000 attendees. But the 2024 event was scrapped this week after low ticket sales.

Kylie had been on of the intended headline acts.

“SITG, this must have been a difficult decision,”, Kylie wrote, followed by a ‘crying’ emoji.

“I was so looking forward to being there and all of us having the best time. Oz, I’m looking forward, now more than ever, to be home and playing shows for you.”

More than 25 music festivals have been cancelled in Australia since 2022, according to data from the Australian Festival Association. Splendour in the Grass alumnus, Tones and I, posted an impassioned plea on Instagram, urging music lovers to support local acts as well as international stars.

“Splendour in the Grass 2024 has been cancelled and it’s pretty sad,” she wrote.

“I think that it’s important now more than ever to buy tickets to your favourite bands, go to live shows, go to festivals even if you just love the atmosphere, because these guys aren’t coming back – some of these festivals can’t and they need that support.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

