Kylie Minogue Is Loving Her Vegas Residency - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kylie Minogue Is Loving Her Vegas Residency

by Paul Cashmere on November 2, 2023

in News

Kylie Minogue feels as if her Las Vegas residency has come at “a good time”.

Kylie is gearing up to be the first-ever headliner at the 1,000-capacity Voltaire theatre at the Sin City hotel The Venetian Resort – which kicks off on Friday, November 3 for a 20-date string of performances of her ‘More Than Just A Residency’ show that is due to conclude in May next year – and has recently shaken off the belief it is a place for “the twilight of one’s career” after many music veterans like Sir Elton John, 76, Celine Dion, 55, and others have done similar shows.

She told Music Week: “Vegas seemed to be more for the twilight of one’s career, but in the interim it has had this rejuvenation. That is not taking away from what that was, because it has worked so well for people historically. But it’s true that it’s pretty happening right now, so I thought it was a good time.”

Kylie is known for having showcased a number of different musical styles over the years and knew almost 20 years ago following the completion of her greatest hits tour in 2005 that her back catalogue – which includes early SAW albums ‘Enjoy Yourself’ and Rhythm of Love’ as well more experimental records like 1997’s ‘Impossible Princess’ and 2001 smash hit ‘Fever’- should have been in Sin City even then.

She said: “We would joke that I was definitely going to end up in Vegas. Many years ago – on the ‘Showgirl’ tour in 2005 – we were saying, ‘This should be in Vegas.’ And then Aphrodite in 2011 should absolutely have been in Vegas. It would’ve made way more sense to be there as opposed to packing up precision water fountains in a truck and schlepping them to the next location.”

Kylie revealed she has found the preparation “overwhelming” and has been worrying about everyone getting their tickets okay.

Kylie said: “It has been overwhelming. My ticket anxiety is real. I have a lot of shows where I have ticket anxiety particularly this one. It’s such an intimate venue and I’m hoping people can get their tickets. But overall, it’s super-exciting.”

music-news.com

