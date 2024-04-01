 Kylie Minogue To Go Full-On Dance For Next Album - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kylie Minogue To Go Full-On Dance For Next Album

by Music-News.com on April 2, 2024

in News

Kylie Minogue is reportedly working on a “full-on” dance album.

Kylie enjoyed a massive career resurgence in 2023 with the release of her viral summer hit ‘Padam Padam’ but an insider has now claimed that the next two records are already on the way, with one of them being a repackaged version of her chart-topping 16th studio album ‘Tension’, which became her seventh to top the charts upon its release towards the end of last year.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Kylie has made it clear to her team this is no time to slow down. Plans are already in motion for the next two albums, one of which will be a repackage of ‘Tension’ with additional songs. As for the direction of album 17 it’s early days — but a full-on dance album is in the works.”

Over the last year, Kylie – who has become noted for exploring a string of different genres since beginning her career as a pop artist in the late 1990s – has starred in her own Las Vegas residency after finding new success in the United States and the insider claimed that the new edition of ‘Tension’ will be out before the end of 2024.

The source added: “The plan is to release the Tension repackage towards the end of the year, with probably up to five new tracks.”

Kylie – who was named Global Icon at the BRIT Awards 2024 and just weeks prior to that scooped a Grammy Award for Best Pop Dance Recording – admitted that she needs to embrace all the opportunities that come her way or she has “no hope”.

She told Billboard magazine: “I told someone at my label: ‘It’s happening now. There’s no snoozing’.

“I am wildly inspired right now. I’m at a point in my life where I know it’s not eternal. I just want to maximize this brilliant wave.

“If you’re not out paddling for when that wave comes along, you’ve got no hope.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318-018.jpg Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ultravox Vienna
Ultravox Bass Player Chris Cross Dies At Age 71

Chris Cross, the bass player for Ultravox, has died at age 71.

24 seconds ago
Tim Finn Digs Deep For Solo Show In Sydney

Tim Finn performed a one-off show for Sydney on 30 March with a few surprises.

6 hours ago
Jimmy Barnes Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes Returns To The Stage With Help From Moss, Fanning, Teskey and Emmanuel

Jimmy Barnes has returned to work. Jimmy played his first show since his heart surgery at Byron Bay on Sunday. It was his first stage appearance since Mushroom 50 on 26 November. Days later, he was fighting for his life after a bacterial infection spread to his heart.

1 day ago
Hoodoo Gurus Longtime Manager Michael McMartin Has Passed Away

Michael McMartin, Hoodoo Gurus manager for 41 years, has died.

1 day ago
Tom Jones in Melbourne 27 March 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Tom Jones Delivers His Own Eulogy For Stunning ‘Ages & Stages’ Tour Melbourne 2024

Tom Jones was sharing way more than just his songs with his Melbourne audience this week. If you have listened to any of Tom’s albums since ‘Praise & Blame’ in 2010 you already know Tom has reached a different plane to where he was as “Pop Star” Tom in the 60s, and “reinvented” Tom in the 90s.

1 day ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 3
Jerry Seinfeld and Sting Join Billy Joel For 100th Madison Square Garden Show

Jerry Seinfeld and Sting joined Billy Joel for Billy’s 100th Madison Square Garden show to pay tribute to Joel as he nears his residency at the iconic New York venue.

2 days ago
Hoodoo Gurus Stoneage Romeos 40th anniversary edition
Hoodoo Gurus ‘Stoneage Romeos’ Turns 40

Hoodoo Gurus debut album ‘Stoneage Romeos’ turned 40 this month. The album was released in Australia in March 1984 and in the USA in September 1984.

5 days ago