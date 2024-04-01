Kylie Minogue To Go Full-On Dance For Next Album - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue is reportedly working on a “full-on” dance album.

Kylie enjoyed a massive career resurgence in 2023 with the release of her viral summer hit ‘Padam Padam’ but an insider has now claimed that the next two records are already on the way, with one of them being a repackaged version of her chart-topping 16th studio album ‘Tension’, which became her seventh to top the charts upon its release towards the end of last year.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Kylie has made it clear to her team this is no time to slow down. Plans are already in motion for the next two albums, one of which will be a repackage of ‘Tension’ with additional songs. As for the direction of album 17 it’s early days — but a full-on dance album is in the works.”

Over the last year, Kylie – who has become noted for exploring a string of different genres since beginning her career as a pop artist in the late 1990s – has starred in her own Las Vegas residency after finding new success in the United States and the insider claimed that the new edition of ‘Tension’ will be out before the end of 2024.

The source added: “The plan is to release the Tension repackage towards the end of the year, with probably up to five new tracks.”

Kylie – who was named Global Icon at the BRIT Awards 2024 and just weeks prior to that scooped a Grammy Award for Best Pop Dance Recording – admitted that she needs to embrace all the opportunities that come her way or she has “no hope”.

She told Billboard magazine: “I told someone at my label: ‘It’s happening now. There’s no snoozing’.

“I am wildly inspired right now. I’m at a point in my life where I know it’s not eternal. I just want to maximize this brilliant wave.

“If you’re not out paddling for when that wave comes along, you’ve got no hope.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

