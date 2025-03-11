 Lady Gaga To Perform Four Shows In Singapore In May - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga To Perform Four Shows In Singapore In May

by Music-News.com on March 11, 2025

in News

Lady Gaga will perform four concerts in Singapore this May.

After releasing her hotly anticipated seventh studio album, ‘Mayhem’, on Friday (07.03.25), Gaga has confirmed a mini residency at the National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21, and 24.

The ‘Mayhem Tour’ dates will mark her first shows in the state city since the ‘Born This Way Ball Tour’ in 2012.

The Asia dates come after Gaga confirmed she will headline a huge outdoor concert at Copacabana Beach on May 3.

Lady Gaga will follow in the footsteps of Madonna, who played to a record-breaking 1.6 million fans at the same location last year, and Gaga can’t wait to be reunited with her Little Monsters in Rio de Janeiro.

She posted to Twitter in February: “It’s a great honor to be asked to sing for Rio–for my whole career the fans in Brazil have been part of the lifeblood of the little monsters. I’ve been dying to come perform for you for years and was heartbroken when I had to cancel years ago because I was hospitalized. Your understanding that I needed that time to heal meant the world to me. I am now coming back and I feel better than ever and am working so hard to make sure this show is one you will never forget. Get ready for MAYHEM on the beach. http://todomundonorio.com (sic)”

Rio’s mayor Eduardo Paes told RedeTV about bringing Gaga to Copacabana: “I see these big events this way – they boost the economy, create opportunities and promote the city. Rio thrives on its branding, its image. We hosted Madonna last year, and this year, it’s Lady Gaga. There, I said it.”

‘Mayhem’ includes the hit singles ‘Disease’, ‘Die with a Smile’ featuring Bruno Mars, and ‘Abracadabra’.

Gaga described the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Chromatica’ as a tribute to her “love for music, bringing together a wide variety of genres, styles, and different dreams.”

music-news.com

