Leaps And Bounds Music Festival Returns To Full Ten-Day Format In 2026 - Noise11 Music News

The City of Yarra has confirmed that Leaps And Bounds Music Festival will return to its full ten-day format in 2026, with venues across Fitzroy, Collingwood, Abbotsford and Richmond hosting a broad program of live music, record fairs, broadcasts and community events from 16 to 26 July. The annual winter festival, presented by Yarra City Council in partnership with local venues and promoters, will once again focus on supporting the live music ecosystem that has helped establish Yarra as one of Australia’s most significant music precincts.

by Paul Cashmere

The return to a longer format signals renewed confidence in Melbourne’s grassroots music sector at a time when independent venues, promoters and artists continue to face economic pressures. By maintaining a program built around free and low-cost events, the festival aims to increase access to live music while directing audiences into local venues that form the backbone of the area’s cultural identity.

Yarra Mayor Stephen Jolly said the festival remains closely linked to the municipality’s music heritage.

“Live music is a fundamental part of Yarra’s identity,” Jolly said.

“Leaps and Bounds is about backing that culture by supporting the local artists, bookers, promoters and venue operators who make us one of the most important music communities, if not the most, in Australia. And with ten days of free and low-cost events, we’re making sure that more people can experience it.”

Among the headline events is In Motion, part of High Ground, which will take over The Night Cat, The Evelyn Hotel and Punters Club with performances from Public Figures, Skeleten and additional artists. The program also reflects the festival’s continued emphasis on diverse music communities and independent creative spaces.

Collingwood’s recently opened train carriage venue Trainscendence will host Loco Motion, a family-friendly weekend celebrating music, arts and creative culture, featuring Charlie Needs Braces among the performers. Elsewhere, The Gem will stage Stone Fest with Girlatones, Daisy Kilbourne and Hannah Kate, while The Leadbeater Hotel hosts Equaliser: A Disability Pride Party presented by Liberate Community.

International influences and cultural storytelling remain central themes throughout the festival. Events include Stani Goma’s To Bina: A Night Of Soukous Vibrations Powered By El Gran Mono at Abbots Yard, Diversity Funk at The Horn, and Akwaaba at Old Plates, a celebration of West African music, food and culture led by Immy Owusu and Sensible J. The Builders Arms Hotel will also present The Yalinguth Archives, an evening of yidaki, songs and storytelling exploring Fitzroy’s Aboriginal history and community gathering places.

The festival’s footprint extends across numerous venues. Nighthawks and The Bendigo will collaborate on Lowlight On Lojo along Lower Johnston Street, while Lulie Tavern presents the accessible all-day event LittlePalooza featuring Leroy MacQueen, Platonic Sex and other emerging acts. The Tote will welcome South Australian Aboriginal hip hop group Dem Mob.

Further north, The Old Bar will combine a zine fair with DIY punk performances, Baxter’s on Brunswick Street will host Sounds Like Tomorrow across three nights, and Glamorama joins forces with Reelize Studio for the immersive audio visual event Infuse featuring dozie.

Long-running festival staples will also return. The Leaps And Bounds Record Fair is scheduled once again for Collingwood Town Hall, while PBS will continue its tradition of broadcasting live from the Yorkshire Stingo Hotel in Abbotsford.

Additional events are planned for Bodriggy Brewpub, Skydiver Records, Smith St Hotel, The Catfish, Railway Hotel, Yah Yahs, The Standard, The Grace Darling and Bar Open. Organisers have also flagged a secret venue launch party that will be revealed closer to the festival.

As Melbourne’s winter festival season approaches, Leaps And Bounds continues to position itself as a celebration of the independent venues, artists and communities that have shaped Yarra’s reputation as one of Australia’s leading live music districts. The full program is now available through the festival’s official channels.

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