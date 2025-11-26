Lenny Kravitz Performs First Melbourne Show In Over A Decade #REVIEW - Noise11.com

Lenny Kravitz performance at John Cain Arena was one of those unforgettable moments in live music. Real musicians performing real songs by a real rock star. For any young musician watching in the audience last night, this was a benchmark ‘How To Do It’ performance.

A lot of the heart and soul for this band comes from Lenny’s longtime guitarist Craig Ross. Ross joined Kravitz in 1991 and is also one of his songwriting collaborators. Together they wrote ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’ and from the new album ‘Paralyzed’ which was a live highlight of the night. At this show the biggest hits weren’t necessarily the best live bits.

This setlist was a sampler of the entire Kravitz career with all of the eras covered. Lenny kept the first for last with a 20 plus minute version of ‘Let Love Rule’ as he walked around the floor area of John Cain Arena, shaking hands and hugging fans.

New songs like ‘TK421’ felt perfect alongside classics such as ‘Always on the Run’. Lenny has never chased fashion. He has always been his own sound. I’m guessing 25 year old ‘Let Love Rule’ Lenny would be proud that 61 year old Lenny has never sold out.

When you hear these songs roll out live you forget how many songs he had that were carved in stone into radio playlists throughout the 90s. ‘I Belong To You’, ‘Believe’, ‘It Ain’t Over Til It’s Over’ and ‘Fly Away’ felt like ‘oh yeah, I know that one moments’.

Counter balance that with the lesser known newer songs like ‘Honey’, ‘Low’ and ‘The Chamber’ that all interwove with the classics. There was never a dull moment at this show.

Lenny Kravitz tours are rare for Australia. This was only the third time Kravitz has toured Australia. Last time was in 2012. The first time as in 1994. Hopefully we won’t have to wait another decade or two until the next one.

Lenny Kravitz setlist John Cain Arena, Melbourne, 25 November, 2025

Bring It On (from It’s Time For A Revolution, 2008)

Dig In (from Lenny, 2001)

TK421 (from Blue Electric Light, 2024)

Always on the Run (from Mama Said, 1991)

I Belong to You (from 5, 1998)

Stillness of Heart (from Lenny, 2001)

Believe (from Are You Gonna Go My Way, 1993)

Honey (from Blue Electric Light, 2024)

Paralyzed (from Blue Electric Light, 2024)

Low (from Raise Vibration, 2018)

The Chamber (from Strut, 2014)

I’ll Be Waiting (from It’s Time For A Revolution, 2008)

It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over (from Mama Said, 1991)

Again (from Greatest Hits, 2000)

American Woman (from soundtrack Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999)

Fly Away (from 5, 1998)

Are You Gonna Go My Way (from Are You Gonna Go My Way, 1993)

Encore:

Let Love Rule (from Let Love Rule, 1989)

Lenny’s remaining shows in Australia are:

28 November, Mildura, Sporting Precinct

29 November, Adelaide, Adelaide Grand Final

