Watch Lenny Kravitz ‘Human’ Video - Noise11.com

Lenny Kravitz will release his ‘Blue Electric Light’ album on May 24. The single ‘Human’ came out a few weeks ago and now there is a video.

‘Blue Electric Light’ is the first album for Lenny since ‘Raise Vibration’ in 2018. He first started to tease the record with ‘TK421’ in October 2023.

Tracklisting:

It’s Just Another Fine Day (In This Universe of Love)

TK421 (Album Version)

Honey

Paralyzed

Human

Let It Ride

Stuck in the Middle

Bundle of Joy

Love Is My Religion

Heaven

Spirit In My Heart

Blue Electric Light

