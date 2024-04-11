 Watch Lenny Kravitz ‘Human’ Video - Noise11.com
Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

Watch Lenny Kravitz ‘Human’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on April 11, 2024

in News

Lenny Kravitz will release his ‘Blue Electric Light’ album on May 24. The single ‘Human’ came out a few weeks ago and now there is a video.

‘Blue Electric Light’ is the first album for Lenny since ‘Raise Vibration’ in 2018. He first started to tease the record with ‘TK421’ in October 2023.

Tracklisting:

It’s Just Another Fine Day (In This Universe of Love)
TK421 (Album Version)
Honey
Paralyzed
Human
Let It Ride
Stuck in the Middle
Bundle of Joy
Love Is My Religion
Heaven
Spirit In My Heart
Blue Electric Light

