Lenny Kravitz To Perform In Memoriam At The Oscars - Noise11.com

 Lenny Kravitz To Perform In Memoriam At The Oscars
Lenny Kravitz - Photo by Nadine Koupaei

Lenny Kravitz - Photo by Nadine Koupaei

Lenny Kravitz To Perform In Memoriam At The Oscars

by Music-News.com on March 7, 2023

in News

Lenny Kravitz will deliver the In Memoriam performance at the 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday.

Kravitz will take to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to perform while the Academy pays tribute to the film industry personnel who have died in the past year.

Following the broadcast tribute, more than 200 filmmakers, artists and executives will be memorialised in an extended photo gallery on A.frame, the Academy’s digital magazine.

It has not been revealed what song Kravitz will perform for the In Memoriam tribute.

Kravitz joins previously announced Oscars performer Rihanna, who will sing Best Original Song nominee Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during the ceremony.

Three other Oscar-nominated songs will be represented during the awards show. Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will give a rendition of Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux will perform This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will entertain the star-studded audience with Naatu Naatu from RRR.

The only Best Original Song nominee that hasn’t been announced is Lady Gaga, who is recognised for Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.

The 95th Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday.

