Leo Sayer And Joe Camilleri to Turn 75 Together On Stage - Noise11.com

Leo Sayer and Joe Camilleri are heading out together to celebrate their same day 75th birthday of May 21with a week of shows in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland.

Joe Camilleri was born in Malta on May 21, 1948. The family migrated to Australia two years later and lived in Port Melbourne. Joe’s mother called him Zep which is where the Jo Jo Zep came from for his first major band Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons.

Leo Sayer was born Gerard Sayer Shoreham-by-Sea in Sussex, a coastal town in the UK. Leo migrated to Australia in 2005 and became an Australian citizen in 2009.

Leo Sayer and Joe Camilleri Leo and Joe’s Birthday Bash Dates

May 17, Brisbane, QPAC

May 18, Sydney, State Theatre

May 20, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns Services Club

May 21, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Leo has just wrapped up his first American dates in years.

Leo Sayer setlist, Chicago, 24 March 2023

The Show Must Go On (from Silverbird, 1973)

Thunder in My Heart (from Thunder In My Heart, 1977)

More Than I Can Say (from Living In A Fantasy, 1980)

Train (from Just A Boy, 1974)

Dancing the Night Away (from Leo Sayer, 1978)

One Man Band (from Just A Boy, 1974)

Raining in My Heart (from Leo Sayer, 1978)

Orchard Road (from Have You Ever Been In Love, 1983)

I Can’t Stop Loving You (Though I Try) (from Leo Sayer, 1978)

Eleanor Rigby (from Northern Songs, 2022)

You Make Me Feel Like Dancing (from Endless Flight, 1976)

When I Need You (from Endless Flight, 1976)

Long Tall Glasses (I Can Dance) (from Just A Boy, 1974)

How Much Love (from Endless Flight, 1976)

Encore:

Have You Ever Been in Love (from Have You Ever Been In Love, 1983)

Bedsitterland (from Another Year, 1975)

Giving It All Away (from Just A Boy, 1974)

