Leo Sayer and Long Time Partner Donatella Piccinetti Marry After 39 Years Together EXCLUSIVE PICTURES - Noise11.com

Donatella and Leo 2023

Leo and Donatella 2023

Leo Sayer and Long Time Partner Donatella Piccinetti Marry After 39 Years Together EXCLUSIVE PICTURES

by Paul Cashmere on April 19, 2023

in News

Congratulations to my pal Gerard ‘Leo’ Sayer who has married his long-time partner Donatella Piccinetti after a 39-year “courtship”.

Leo and Donatella met in London in 1984. She was a hostess at a restaurant and he was … well, he was Leo Sayer but as Leo tells Noise11 “she married Gerard”.

Leo and Donatella moved to Australia in 2005 and became citizens in 2009. They were married at their home in Berrima, in the New South Wales Southern Highlands.

Leo has passed on the official announcement to Noise11.com. It reads:

“After being partners for almost 39 years, Donatella Piccinetti and Leo Sayer got married in their garden in the Southern Highlands on Saturday 15th of April.

It was a very private ceremony where the couple were joined by 40 of their closest friends.

The wedding celebrant was Glen-Marie Frost, and the best man was Graeme Goldberg.

After the vows ‘All You Need Is Love’ exploded from the sound system and everyone got up and danced. This was followed by a procession to a grand reception lunch at the famous Magpie Restaurant in Berrima.

The weather was sunny, the bride was radiant, the groom looked handsome, and the couple couldn’t be happier with how the day went.”

Here are two exclusive pictures from the Wedding by Tony Potts and with thanks to Leo and Donatella.

