Leo Sayer Turns 77 and Drops A Video To Celebrate - Noise11.com

Leo Sayer turned 77 today (21 May) and dropped a ‘77’ music video with his life highlights for all to see.

Leo said, “It’s my 77th Birthday today, and 77 is my lucky number! I’ve lived at many addresses that had the number 77, and 1977 happened to be the peak year (with 2 US No.1 hits) of my career! So, here is a celebration track for today. Composed with my DJ friend Lee Dagger, this ’77’ – a fun track we came up with a few years back. I hope you enjoy it, and while you listen, remember my motto ‘The Show Must Go On’. I may be getting old, but there’s still a lot more to come….!”

The video takes us through all the albums and all the hits dating back to that very first album ‘Silverbird’ in 1973.

Enjoy ‘77’, a song he co-wrote with DJ Lee Dagger and take a look at a fabulous career.

(And a happy birthday to Leo’s twin brother from another mother, Joe Camilleri, who is also 77 today).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook