 Limp Bizkit Postpone Euro Tour Due To Fred Durst Health Issues - Noise11.com
Limp Bizkit, Noise11, Photo

Limp Bizkit

Limp Bizkit Postpone Euro Tour Due To Fred Durst Health Issues

by Music-News.com on July 19, 2022

in News

Limp Bizkit have postponed their UK and European tour due to frontman Fred Durst’s “personal health concerns”.

The band have been forced to cancel their shows planned for this summer after Durst was advised by his physician to take an “immediate break from touring” after he ran some health checks.

In a social media statement, Limp Bizkit said: “For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 UK and European tour. We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news. Sincerely, Fred and Limp Bizkit.”

In a video message to fans, Fred explained that he needs to undergo further testing to find out exactly what is going on, while he vowed to make it up to fans of the nu-metal legends.

He said: “Greetings to whoever is watching and to our fans in the U.K. and all across Europe.

“In preparation for the 2022 summer tour in U.K. and Europe, I have decided to do some tests to make sure I’m in good physical condition and everything’s okay. And to my surprise, my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and to stay close by to do some more tests. And that being said, this was very unexpected news and I’m so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible. And I can only thank you so much for your support. And I truly am grateful for everyone who was going to take their time out of their busy lives and come see Limp Bizkit perform this summer. And I look forward to making that up to you as soon as possible and I’m definitely already trying to think of ways to do that.”

He went on: “I regrettably have to tell you that we’re not gonna be able to make it at this moment, but I’m only wishing for the best and I know everything is going to be okay. And again, thank you so much for your support as we do love and cherish our connection with you more than anything on this planet. And we are really looking forward to seeing you and doing what we do, and you know what that is.

“Let’s stay in touch. Let’s figure out what the next steps are. And I’m already working on something to make it up to everyone in the U.K. and all over Europe.”

Fred signed off the video: “Thank you guys so much, and girls, and all the in between.”

The run, in support of their latest LP ‘Still Sucks’, included two nights at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in September.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Kicks off Chromatica Ball Tour In Germany

Lady Gaga assured fans that she was feeling "more pain-free" than she has "in ages" as she kicked off The Chromatica Ball world tour in Germany over the weekend.

19 hours ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Pulls Out of Miami Festival

Kanye West has dropped out of his upcoming headlining performance at the Miami edition of Rolling Loud festival.

1 day ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Drake Appears To Have Confirmed Swedish Police Run-In

Drake has seemingly confirmed he had an encounter with the police in Sweden last week.

1 day ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Sued For Unpaid Fees

Kanye West is being sued for $7 million (£5.9 million) for allegedly failing to pay a production company that worked on his Donda 2 release show and scrapped Coachella performance.

2 days ago
Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire photo by Ros O'Gorman
After The Cat Empire, Felix Riebl Starts His Solo Journey With ‘Everyday Amen’

Now that The Cat Empire is no more, Felix Riebl has a solo album coming. The first taste is the title track of the album ‘Everyday Amen’.

4 days ago
The Butterfly Effect credit Kane Hibberd
The Butterfly Effect Have A New Song Ahead of Album IV

Australia’s The Butterfly Effect have a new song ‘Visiting Hours’ as a preview to their upcoming album.

5 days ago
Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Marcus Mumford To Release Debut Solo Album

Marcus Mumford has announced his debut solo album.

5 days ago