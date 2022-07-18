Limp Bizkit Postpone Euro Tour Due To Fred Durst Health Issues - Noise11.com

Limp Bizkit have postponed their UK and European tour due to frontman Fred Durst’s “personal health concerns”.

The band have been forced to cancel their shows planned for this summer after Durst was advised by his physician to take an “immediate break from touring” after he ran some health checks.

In a social media statement, Limp Bizkit said: “For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 UK and European tour. We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news. Sincerely, Fred and Limp Bizkit.”

In a video message to fans, Fred explained that he needs to undergo further testing to find out exactly what is going on, while he vowed to make it up to fans of the nu-metal legends.

He said: “Greetings to whoever is watching and to our fans in the U.K. and all across Europe.

“In preparation for the 2022 summer tour in U.K. and Europe, I have decided to do some tests to make sure I’m in good physical condition and everything’s okay. And to my surprise, my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and to stay close by to do some more tests. And that being said, this was very unexpected news and I’m so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible. And I can only thank you so much for your support. And I truly am grateful for everyone who was going to take their time out of their busy lives and come see Limp Bizkit perform this summer. And I look forward to making that up to you as soon as possible and I’m definitely already trying to think of ways to do that.”

He went on: “I regrettably have to tell you that we’re not gonna be able to make it at this moment, but I’m only wishing for the best and I know everything is going to be okay. And again, thank you so much for your support as we do love and cherish our connection with you more than anything on this planet. And we are really looking forward to seeing you and doing what we do, and you know what that is.

“Let’s stay in touch. Let’s figure out what the next steps are. And I’m already working on something to make it up to everyone in the U.K. and all over Europe.”

Fred signed off the video: “Thank you guys so much, and girls, and all the in between.”

The run, in support of their latest LP ‘Still Sucks’, included two nights at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in September.

