Linda Perry: Let It Die Here Sets Global Theatrical Release For May - Noise11.com

Mercury Studios will roll out Linda Perry: Let It Die Here worldwide from May, with Linda Perry appearing at special New York and Los Angeles screenings featuring live Q&As and performances

by Paul Cashmere

The feature-length documentary Linda Perry: Let It Die Here will receive a global theatrical release from May, following its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film, directed by Don Hardy and produced by KTF Films, will be distributed in cinemas by Evan Saxon Productions in partnership with Mercury Studios.

The rollout begins in New York City on May 8 with a premiere screening followed by a live Q&A and performance from Perry. Los Angeles follows on May 15 with a similar event, before the film expands into wider release from May 19.

Directed by Hardy, whose previous credits include Citizen Penn and Pick Of The Litter, the documentary traces Perry’s evolution from frontwoman of 4 Non Blondes to one of the most influential songwriters and producers of her generation. Filmed across several years, the project captures Perry at a moment of personal and professional recalibration, documenting both her creative process and the private challenges that accompanied it.

Perry first entered global consciousness in 1993 with 4 Non Blondes’ anthem What’s Up, a song that topped charts in multiple territories and propelled the band’s album Bigger, Better, Faster, More! into international success. The record spent more than a year on the Billboard 200 and established Perry as a distinctive songwriting voice. Yet by the mid-1990s, she had left the band and shifted her focus to production and composition.

That decision reshaped modern pop music. Perry went on to write and produce Get The Party Started for Pink and Beautiful for Christina Aguilera, the latter earning Grammy recognition and becoming one of the defining ballads of the early 2000s. Her credits extend across generations and genres, encompassing work with Dolly Parton, Adele, Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, The Chicks, Miley Cyrus, Celine Dion, Ariana Grande and Weezer. In 2015 she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, recognising a catalogue that has sold in the tens of millions.

The film provides rare access to Perry’s writing sessions and studio environment, alongside interviews with collaborators and family members including Dolly Parton, Christina Aguilera, Brandi Carlile, Sara Gilbert and Kate Hudson. The narrative positions Perry at a crossroads, examining questions of identity, legacy and artistic longevity.

Reflecting on the experience, Perry has said she did not initially set out to make a documentary, crediting Hardy for capturing an intensely personal period in her life.

Hardy, in turn, has described the project as an exploration of truth rather than mythology, focusing on the tension between creative strength and emotional exposure.

The release arrives amid renewed attention on 4 Non Blondes. In 2025, the band reunited after nearly three decades, returning to festival stages worldwide. A viral TikTok mash-up of What’s Up with Nicki Minaj’s Beez In The Trap introduced the song to a new audience, generating more than three million user-created videos and sending the track to number one on the platform’s trending chart. The resurgence culminated in a performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in 2026, more than 30 years after the song’s original release.

Beyond her recording achievements, Perry has expanded her influence through film scoring and advocacy. She co-wrote Girl In The Movies with Dolly Parton for the Netflix film Dumplin’, earning Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations, and has scored films including Luckiest Girl Alive and Citizen Penn. In 2022 she co-founded EqualizeHer, an initiative aimed at improving gender representation across the music industry.

Mercury Studios, headquartered in London with offices in Los Angeles and New York, has built a catalogue of music-focused films including projects centred on Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Queen and John Lennon and Yoko Ono. The company’s involvement positions Linda Perry: Let It Die Here within a growing slate of cinema releases that treat music documentary as a theatrical event rather than ancillary content.

For Perry, whose solo album and long-awaited new 4 Non Blondes record are both scheduled for 2026, the film marks another chapter in a career defined by reinvention.

Theatrical Dates

May 8, New York City, Opening Night Screening With Linda Perry Q&A And Performance

May 15, Los Angeles, Opening Night Screening With Linda Perry Q&A And Performance

May 19, Global, Wide Theatrical Rollout

