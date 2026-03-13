Linkin Park Cancel Adelaide Show Hours Before Stage Time - Noise11.com

Linkin Park have cancelled their Adelaide concert at the last minute due to illness in the band, leaving South Australian fans disappointed after the group’s long-awaited return to Australia.

by Paul Cashmere

Adelaide fans hoping to see Linkin Park on their first Australian tour in more than a decade were dealt disappointing news on Thursday when the band cancelled their scheduled performance at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre only hours before the show.

The announcement was made early in the afternoon, with the band confirming that an illness affecting a member of the touring party forced the decision.

In a statement released through social media, Linkin Park explained the circumstances behind the abrupt cancellation.

“We have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel tonight’s show due to an illness in the band,” the statement read. “The Australian tour has been incredible so far, and we are devastated that we’re unable to perform for our fans in Adelaide.

“Unfortunately, the show will not be rescheduled. Please know that cancelling a show is not a decision we take lightly. We are sorry to those fans who were planning to attend.

“Tickets will be refunded at the point of sale, and you will be contacted directly by your ticketing company with more information. Thank you for your understanding.”

The Adelaide date was part of the band’s From Zero World Tour, their first major touring run since entering a new era with vocalist Emily Armstrong, who joined the group following the death of longtime singer Chester Bennington in 2017.

The current tour marks the band’s first visit to Australia since 2013 and represents the most significant activity from Linkin Park in nearly a decade. Their Australian shows opened in Brisbane before the group travelled to Melbourne for two performances at Rod Laver Arena.

Noise11 reviewed the Melbourne performance, describing a band that has successfully transitioned into its next chapter while maintaining the power of the catalogue that defined their career.

At the March 8 Melbourne show, a packed Rod Laver Arena crowd witnessed how the band has reshaped its live dynamic. Mike Shinoda, who co-founded the group in 1996, remains the musical centre of Linkin Park’s sound, directing the pacing of the show while sharing vocal duties with Armstrong.

Armstrong, previously the singer of Los Angeles rock band Dead Sara, brings a different voice to the material while respecting the structure of songs that have become defining rock tracks of the 2000s. During the Melbourne concert she delivered key moments from the band’s catalogue including Somewhere I Belong, Crawling, Waiting For The End, Numb, In The End and Faint, alongside new songs from the band’s latest album From Zero.

The show demonstrated how the new line-up balances classic material from albums such as Hybrid Theory and Meteora with songs from From Zero, the first studio album to feature Armstrong and new drummer Colin Brittain. The record represents the band’s first full-length release since One More Light in 2017.

Adelaide ticket holders had been expecting a similar setlist, with highlights likely to include the band’s signature tracks as well as newer songs such as The Emptiness Machine, Two Faced and Up From The Bottom.

The Melbourne show concluded with a powerful run of the group’s best-known songs including Papercut, Heavy Is The Crown and Bleed It Out, underscoring how deeply the band’s music remains embedded in modern rock culture.

That energy is exactly what Adelaide audiences were preparing for when the cancellation notice arrived.

The show had been close to selling out and represented a rare opportunity for South Australian fans to see the band live. For many younger fans, it would have been their first chance to experience Linkin Park on stage, while long-time followers had been waiting 13 years for the group’s return.

While the illness was not specified, the band has been moving through an intense touring schedule. The Australian leg is part of a wider global run that continues beyond the region.

Despite the Adelaide cancellation, the remainder of the Australian tour is expected to proceed as planned.

Linkin Park are currently scheduled to conclude the Australian leg with two shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena before heading to New Zealand for a performance in Auckland.

All Adelaide ticket holders will receive full refunds through the original point of purchase, with ticketing agencies contacting customers directly regarding the process.

For Adelaide fans who had spent months preparing for the concert, the cancellation has been a difficult end to a long wait. The response to the Melbourne performances suggests the band’s return remains one of the most anticipated rock tours of the year.

Linkin Park – From Zero World Tour Australia And New Zealand 2026

with special guests Polaris (AU) and Vana (NZ)

Saturday March 14, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Sunday March 15, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday March 18, Auckland, Spark Arena

get tickets

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