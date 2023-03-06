Lionel Richie To Tour With Earth, Wind & Fire - Noise11.com

Lionel Richie is finally going on tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

On Monday, Richie announced in a video posted on social media that he is going a 20-date trek of North America with Earth, Wind & Fire.

“Well, my friends, the time has come to announce a tour – not just any tour, but the tour I’ve been trying to do for years. And now, it’s going to actually happen,” he exclaimed. “Sing a Song All Night Long… Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire together on the same stage, and I’m inviting you to the party. So, join us! This is the place you need to be.”

In response, a rep for Earth, Wind & Fire wrote, “Let’s go!!!!”

Billed as the Sing a Song All Night Long Tour, the tour will kick off in Saint Paul, Minnesota on 4 August and wrap up Inglewood, California on 15 September.

