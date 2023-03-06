Lionel Richie To Tour With Earth, Wind & Fire - Noise11.com

Lionel Richie is finally going on tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.
On Monday, Richie announced in a video posted on social media that he is going a 20-date trek of North America with Earth, Wind & Fire.
“Well, my friends, the time has come to announce a tour – not just any tour, but the tour I’ve been trying to do for years. And now, it’s going to actually happen,” he exclaimed. “Sing a Song All Night Long… Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire together on the same stage, and I’m inviting you to the party. So, join us! This is the place you need to be.”
In response, a rep for Earth, Wind & Fire wrote, “Let’s go!!!!”
Billed as the Sing a Song All Night Long Tour, the tour will kick off in Saint Paul, Minnesota on 4 August and wrap up Inglewood, California on 15 September.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook