Little Feat To Release Blues Album ‘Sam’s Place’ - Noise11.com

Little Feat’s first album since 2012 will be a blues album title ‘Sam’s Place’.

‘Sam’s Place’ will feature Sam Clayton on lead vocals for every track. Sam joined the band in 1972. The title though is a reference to Sam Phillips. The album was recorded at Sam Phillips Studio in Memphis.

The Little Feat line-up 2024 is founding member Billy Payne and vocals and keyboards, and longtime members Sam Clayton and bass player Kenny Gradney. Both Sam and Kenney first appeared on the third album ‘Dixie Chicken’.

The band also features Fred Tackett (since 1987) on electric guitar, Scott Sharrard (since 2019) on slide guitar, and Tony Leone (since 2020) on drums.

The second taste of the new album is the Muddy Waters track ‘Can’t Be Satisfied’. This video was filmed in at Sam Phillip’s Studio in Memphis, TN. It was directed by Grant James and Jesse Lauter.

The first track we heard from the album is the Willie Dixon cover ‘You’ll Be Mine’. The piano on the song is the same one played by Jerry Lee Lewis when he recorded at the studio.

‘Sam Place’ will feature one original song ‘Milkman’. All of the others are blues covers. Bonnie Raitt will guest on another Muddy Waters song ‘Long Distance Call’.

‘Sam’s Place’ will be released on May 19.

