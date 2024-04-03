 Live Perform In New Zealand Ahead Of Lookout Festival in Australia - Noise11.com
Ed Kowalczyk of Live Melbourne 2015 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Kowalczyk of Live Melbourne 2015 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Live Perform In New Zealand Ahead Of Lookout Festival in Australia

by Paul Cashmere on April 3, 2024

in News

Live have performed in New Zealand before heading to Australia for the first of the Lookout Festival shows with Incubus in Queensland on Saturday.

To give you an indication of what to expect from Live live in 2024, the NZ setlist was focused on 1994’s Throwing Copper and positioned between ‘Mental Jewelry’ (1991) to ‘V’ (2001).

Live setlist Christchurch, 2 April 2024

Hold Me Up (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
All Over You (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
Selling the Drama (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
Freaks (from Secret Samadhi, 1997)
Pain Lies on the Riverside (from Mental Jewelry, 1991)
Pillar of Davidson (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
The Dolphin’s Cry (from The Distance To Here, 1999)
Leave the Radio On (Goose Blackstone song)
Turn My Head (from Secret Samadhi, 1997)
White, Discussion (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
Overcome (From V, 2001)
Lakini’s Juice (from Secret Samadhi, 1997)

Encore:
I Alone (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
Lightning Crashes (from Throwing Copper, 1994)

Live will perform one more show with Incubus in New Zealand Thursday 4 April, 2024

LOOKOUT FESTIVAL TOUR DATES 2024
LINE UP: +LIVE+ and INCUBUS (CO-HEADLINE)
BIRDS OF TOKYO, ESKIMO JOE, THE SUPERJESUS

~ All events are strictly 18+ ~

Saturday 6th April
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Sunday 7th April
Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Saturday 13th April
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Saturday 20th April
Whitfords Nodes Park, Hillarys WA

ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES 2024
LINE-UP: +LIVE+ and INCUBUS (CO-HEADLINE)
~ All events are strictly 18+ ~

Tuesday 9th April
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Wednesday 10th April
Thursday 11th April sold out
The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Sunday 14th April sold out
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday 17th April
The Drive, Adelaide SA

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/lookout-2024/

