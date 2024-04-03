Live Perform In New Zealand Ahead Of Lookout Festival in Australia - Noise11.com

Live have performed in New Zealand before heading to Australia for the first of the Lookout Festival shows with Incubus in Queensland on Saturday.
To give you an indication of what to expect from Live live in 2024, the NZ setlist was focused on 1994’s Throwing Copper and positioned between ‘Mental Jewelry’ (1991) to ‘V’ (2001).
Live setlist Christchurch, 2 April 2024
Hold Me Up (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
All Over You (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
Selling the Drama (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
Freaks (from Secret Samadhi, 1997)
Pain Lies on the Riverside (from Mental Jewelry, 1991)
Pillar of Davidson (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
The Dolphin’s Cry (from The Distance To Here, 1999)
Leave the Radio On (Goose Blackstone song)
Turn My Head (from Secret Samadhi, 1997)
White, Discussion (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
Overcome (From V, 2001)
Lakini’s Juice (from Secret Samadhi, 1997)
Encore:
I Alone (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
Lightning Crashes (from Throwing Copper, 1994)
Live will perform one more show with Incubus in New Zealand Thursday 4 April, 2024
LOOKOUT FESTIVAL TOUR DATES 2024
LINE UP: +LIVE+ and INCUBUS (CO-HEADLINE)
BIRDS OF TOKYO, ESKIMO JOE, THE SUPERJESUS
~ All events are strictly 18+ ~
Saturday 6th April
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD
Sunday 7th April
Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD
Saturday 13th April
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Saturday 20th April
Whitfords Nodes Park, Hillarys WA
ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES 2024
LINE-UP: +LIVE+ and INCUBUS (CO-HEADLINE)
~ All events are strictly 18+ ~
Tuesday 9th April
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW
Wednesday 10th April
Thursday 11th April sold out
The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW
Sunday 14th April sold out
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC
Wednesday 17th April
The Drive, Adelaide SA
