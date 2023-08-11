 Living Colour Perform Sinéad O’Connor’s Hit ‘Nothing Compares 2U’ - Noise11.com

Living Colour Perform Sinéad O’Connor’s Hit ‘Nothing Compares 2U’

Living Colour performed the Sinéad O’Connor Prince penned hit ‘Nothing Compares 2U’ at their concert in Pennsylvania this week.

Vernon Reid of Living Colour told Noise11.com that he was a huge Sinéad fan. ““It was a shocking passing. I was a huge fan back in the day,” Vernon said. “Time had proven her. She snuck her neck out at a time where people were largely in denial about what was going on in the Catholic Church. She has been proven correct. The fact she lost her son … she had a lot of success but she had a hard way to go. I believe she was really good person. She was a fantastic singer and a true daughter of Ireland. Even with all of the controversy”.

Watch the complete Living Colour interview with Noise11.com:

Living Colour will tour Australia with Extreme in September.

Dates are:
Melbourne First Show SOLD OUT – 2nd and Final Show On Sale Now!

TOUR DATES
Monday, Sept 4, Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Wed, Sept 6: Regal Theatre, Perth
Friday, Sept 8: Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Sunday, Sept 10: Forum Theatre, Melbourne SOLD OUT
Tues, Sept 12: Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Wed, Sept 13: Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Thurs, Sept 14: The Forum, Melbourne NEW SHOW

https://zaccariaconcerts.com.au/current-tours/extreme-and-living-colour

