Living Colour Perform Sinéad O’Connor’s Hit ‘Nothing Compares 2U’ - Noise11.com

Living Colour performed the Sinéad O’Connor Prince penned hit ‘Nothing Compares 2U’ at their concert in Pennsylvania this week.

Vernon Reid of Living Colour told Noise11.com that he was a huge Sinéad fan. ““It was a shocking passing. I was a huge fan back in the day,” Vernon said. “Time had proven her. She snuck her neck out at a time where people were largely in denial about what was going on in the Catholic Church. She has been proven correct. The fact she lost her son … she had a lot of success but she had a hard way to go. I believe she was really good person. She was a fantastic singer and a true daughter of Ireland. Even with all of the controversy”.

Watch the complete Living Colour interview with Noise11.com:

Living Colour will tour Australia with Extreme in September.

Dates are:

Melbourne First Show SOLD OUT – 2nd and Final Show On Sale Now!

TOUR DATES

Monday, Sept 4, Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Wed, Sept 6: Regal Theatre, Perth

Friday, Sept 8: Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Sunday, Sept 10: Forum Theatre, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Tues, Sept 12: Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Wed, Sept 13: Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Thurs, Sept 14: The Forum, Melbourne NEW SHOW

https://zaccariaconcerts.com.au/current-tours/extreme-and-living-colour

