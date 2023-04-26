 LL Cool J Is Going On His First Tour In 30 Years - Noise11.com
LL Cool J Is Going On His First Tour In 30 Years

by Music-News.com on April 27, 2023

LL Cool J has announced the star-studded line-up for his first tour in 30 years.

LL Cool J is set to be joined by the likes of The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Queen Latifah, Common, De La Soul, Ice-T, and many more for ‘The F.O.R.C.E. Live’ arena run to mark 50 years of the genre.

FORCE stands for Frequencies Of Real Creative Energy.

To announce the shows, LL Cool J – whose real name is James Todd Smith – shared a video of himself entering an arena and silencing voices who tried to fill his mind with doubt that he could perform in front of the masses again.

The voice in his head says: “You haven’t been on an arena tour in 30 years, you really think you ready? You think somebody’s really going to pay to see you?”

The room was filled with applause and cheers as they asked: “You sure you ready for this?”

And J asserted: “I’m ready!”

The jaunt kicks off in Boston on June 25 and is due to wrap in Los Angeles on September 3.

The tour promises special “mash-ups” from the special guests.

The record producer captioned the clip on Instagram: “This is not a moment, it’s a movement.

“”For my first Arena tour in 30 years, I am bringing you THE F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy.) @theroots, @ztrip @djjazzyjeff215 will join me in the ultimate Hip-Hop mash-up with a legendary non-stop continuous set!

“We hit the stage on 6.25 in Boston, MA and will make our way to Los Angeles, CA on 9.3.”

music-news.com

